Cops heavily deployed for holidays

Freeman Razemba Crime Reporter

Police have heavily deployed countrywide to ensure that the Heroes Day and Defence Forces Day holidays will be crime and accident- free. Members of the public have been urged to fully cooperate with the police at roadblocks and those on patrol. Chief police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba warned motorists in a statement to observe road rules and regulations and to ensure that their vehicles were roadworthy to carry passengers and goods.

“Experience has shown that speeding, human error, misjudgement, overloading and defective motor vehicles contribute to accidents,” she said.

“Special care should be taken to ensure that tyres are in good condition before embarking on journeys.

“We are appealing to all motorists to drive safely during these holidays and indeed value the sanctity of human life. The ZRP will be out in full force on all the country’s major roads and urges all motorists to cooperate with police officers when stopped at roadblocks and check points in order to avoid inconveniences.”

Snr Asst Comm Charamba said police would be checking for various traffic violations, targeting stolen motor vehicles, minerals, wanted criminals, cattle rustlers and drug traffickers.

She urged children to be alert for thieves and to be vigilant for traffic, especially in the CBD.

“Parents and guardians should make sure that they leave their children in the hands of trusted adults in the event that they are travelling without them,” Snr Asst Comm Charamba said.

“They should avoid leaving the girl child in the guardian of male relatives as some are being sexually abused.”

Snr Asst Comm Charamba said the police would be working with other stakeholders such as the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe and Vehicle Inspection Department to ensure that safety prevails on the roads.

“We implore owners of commuter omnibuses to employ drivers who are of the stipulated age, have all the requisite documents to drive Public Service Vehicles and ensure that their vehicles are roadworthy,” she said.

“Please, be warned that police will impound all unroadworthy vehicles and take them off the road in order to save lives. Let us all cooperate with police officers as they discharge their duties. Members of the general public are also urged not to board vehicles at undesignated points as they risk being robbed and loose valuables in the process.”

Snr Asst Comm Charamba added: “The ZRP wishes to take this opportunity to wish all Zimbabweans an accident free Heroes and Defence Holidays. Police will ensure that peace and tranquillity prevails during this momentous period.”