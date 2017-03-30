Cops assault kombi owner, driver

Tendai Rupapa Senior Court Reporter

Six police officers yesterday appeared in court on allegations of assaulting a city businessman who owns commuter omnibuses after he filmed them beating one of his drivers.

The kombi owner, Mr Gift Muusha, sustained several injuries all over the body and was hospitalised, the court heard.

Mr Muusha was informed by one of his drivers that he had been arrested and he followed him to the Vehicle Inspection Department depot in Eastlea.

He saw the six accused persons assaulting the driver, before they turned on him, the State alleged.

The six officers— Munyaradzi Bvukumbwe (23), Vivian Kapaso (25), Herbert Tsiga (25), Erlswort Gazimbi (27), Nkululekani Daze (27) and Prize Mpofu (27) — are from the force’s traffic section.

They appeared before Ms Barbra Chimboza charged with assault and were released on free bail to April 11.

Prosecutor Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa alleged that the six police officers arrested the kombi driver and took him to VID Eastlea.

The court heard that Mr Muusha followed and saw the officers assaulting his driver and he started to record everything with his phone.

It is the State’s case that Bvukumbwe then hit Mr Muusha’s phone with a baton, forcing it to fall to the ground.

While he was trying to retrieve his phone, the police officers allegedly turned on him and assaulted him with batons all over his body.

They also clapped, punched and kicked him, the court heard.

Mr Muusha was hospitalised due to the injuries he sustained.

Bvukumbwe, who is said to have smashed Mr Muusha’s mobile phone, is facing an additional charge of malicious damage to property.