Conductor in court over Roadport death

Fungai Lupande Court Reporter

A Smart Express Bus Company conductor yesterday appeared in court facing murder charges for dragging a passenger into his bus and assaulting him, leading to his death. The court heard that the conductor Newton Popi (30) manhandled the late Mr Mathias Gore together with other touts, who were still at large at a pick- up point near Roadport Bus Terminus along Robert Mugabe Road.

Popi appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Josephine Sande and was denied bail. He was advised to apply for bail at the High Court. He is expected back in court on October 13 and was represented by his lawyer Mr Abraham Mateta.

The prosecutor Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa alleged that the incident happened on September 26, this year at around 6am at Mutare rank at the intersection of 5th Street and Robert Mugabe Road. It is alleged that Popi and his accomplices dragged Mr Gore into their bus registration number ADZ 3478. The court heard that the mob punched Mr Gore, while he was resisting to board the bus. It is alleged that Mr Gore was rescued by the police and he boarded another bus where he collapsed and died.