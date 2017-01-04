Community service for killer driver

Fungai Lupande Court Reporter —

Television presenter Tichaona Maruziva was sentenced to perform 140 hours of community service for knocking down and causing the death of a cyclist in April this year after failing to control his vehicle.

Harare magistrate Mr Arnold Maburo recently sentenced Maruziva (28) to perform community service at Marlborough Clinic or spend four months in jail. Maruziva, who was represented by Advocate Isiah Mureriwa, pleaded guilty to culpable homicide.

In aggravation, prosecutor Mrs Devoted Nyangano-Gwashavanhu told the court that Maruziva pleaded guilty not out of remorse, but because of overwhelming evidence.

“Culpable homicide is on the rise because of inattentive drivers. The accident occurred in broad daylight around 7am. Vsibility was good and overhead conditions were clear, therefore the weather did not contribute to the accident.”

In mitigation, he told the court that he accepted responsibility and pleading guilty was a sign of remorse. The fatal accident occurred on April 17 this year at around 7am, while Maruziva was driving a VW Polo along Golden Stairs Road, Avondale.

The now deceased, Cynthia Smith, was cycling along the same road going due north using the cycle track. The court heard that Maruziva veered off the road and hit Smith by the front side of his vehicle.

Smith died on the spot.Her post-mortem document was attached to the docket as an exhibit. The court alleged that Maruziva was speeding.

It is alleged that he failed to stop or act reasonably when the accident seemed imminent and also failed to keep a proper lookout of the road ahead.