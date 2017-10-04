Commissioner-General funfair gathers momentum

Freeman Razemba Crime Reporter

This year’s Harare edition of the Zimbabwe Republic Police Commissioner-General’s Funfair will be held on October 7 at the Morris Depot Grounds and preparations for the event are at an advance stage. Top musicians, among them Baba naMai Charamba, Nicholas Zacharia, Alick Macheso, Sulumani Chimbetu, Sandra Ndebele, Peter Moyo, Andy Muridzo and Killer T, among others are expected to thrill the fans.

The Police Band will also perform at the event where children will be treated to police vehicle rides, motor-bike rides and jumping castles. Commissioner-General Funfair which is an annual event is a brainchild of the Commissioner-General of the Police, Dr Augustine Chihuri.

Chief police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba said, “The Zimbabwe Republic Police would like to inform the public that the Commissioner General of Police’s 2017 Edition will be held at Morris Depot Grounds on October 7 2017 as from 0700 hours to 0700 hours the following day October 8, 2017.

“This cooperate social responsibility event is an annual event and proceeds go towards the Commissioner General of Police’s Welfare Fund which caters for more than 600 orphaned and disadvantaged children. These children are drawn from deceased members and members of the community,” she said.

She said the force was also selling raffle tickets for $2 and they can be accessed at all police stations countrywide, were lucky winners will walk away with various prizes following a raffle draw. The draw will be conducted on October 7 at the venue. She said those who buy tickets stand a chance of winning various prizes which include 10 vehicles, among other consolation prizes.

“Children’s entertainment in the form of horse, B car, motor bike, arctic cat rides, jumping castles, face painting and swimming for just $1 per activity will be there. Entry charge for adults is $2 and children will pay $1 per head,” Snr Asst Comm Charamba said. Members of the public are invited to support this noble cause where all proceeds go to charity. Be there. Do not miss out,” she said.

The police is also offering vending stalls and companies to come and advertise their products. Those interested can contact Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi on 0716 800 107. Last week, the second edition of the ZRP Commissioner General’s Funfair held in Bulawayo was a huge success with residents treated to some exciting performances by renowned artistes and some breathtaking displays.

Gospel musicians, Charles and Olivia Charamba also serenaded fans with their yesteryear hits, while Sandra Ndebele and South African based artist, Madlela Skobokobo also kept the crowd entertained. The fun filled day also saw lucky winners walking away with prizes ranging from cars and fridges to electronic gadgets.