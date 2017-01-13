COMMENT : Eyes on the ball Cdes

January 13, 2017 Headlines, Top Stories
ZANU-PF national commissar Saviour Kasukuwere (seated behind desk) and Temba Mliswa (standing) shaking hands.

ZANU-PF national commissar Saviour Kasukuwere (seated behind desk) and Temba Mliswa (standing) shaking hands after Mr Mliswa’s by-election win over Zanu-PF in Norton

WE were taken aback by sentiments raised at a meeting of zanu-pf provincial chairpersons and political commissars who met at the party headquarters in Harare on Wednesday that appeared to walk out of step with the progressive resolutions of the 16th Annual National People’s Conference, just a month after the indaba that discussed issues keeping people awake at night.

Barring reiterating the endorsement of President Mugabe as the 2018 Presidential candidate, the communiqué was shockingly petty.

We let the communiqué speak;

“ . . . as provincial chairpersons and political commissars, we notice with concern the practice by some of our senior party leaders who are now and again seen in the company of some elements of people who were expelled from zanu-pf for gross indiscipline. Party leaders should not be seen to be associating and entertaining people who were expelled from the party for indiscipline, which involved disrespect of the party leadership.”

Ironically, the convener of the meeting, national political commissar Cde Saviour Kasukuwere was himself captured several times hobnobbing with expelled, acerbic former Mashonaland West provincial chairman, and independent legislator for Norton, Mr Temba Mliswa.

Such was their camaraderie that Mr Mliswa made overtures for the withdrawal of the $20 million lawsuit he was slapped with by Cde Kasukuwere.

If this does not illustrate the absurdity of the communiqué, we do not know what will.

What we would have expected of a gathering of the party’s provincial leadership is a meeting of minds in line with President Mugabe’s clarion call to deliver on Zim-Asset.

The fact that someone has been expelled or suspended from zanu-pf does not make them a mortal, permanent enemy as Cde Kasukuwere and Mr Mliswa have shown.

In fact, precedent shows that suspended or expelled officials who show contrition and attend zanu-pf and national functions, are soon rehabilitated and find their way back into the party.

Cases in point being Cdes Webster Shamu, Nicholas Goche, Ezra Chadzamira, Kizito Chivamba, and Joel Biggie Matiza to mention just a few.

The national commissar as the man entrusted with minding the party engine should know that politics is a game of numbers, and numbers are boosted by winning people over and not banishing them from the party.

Be that as it may, it was unforgivable that the provincial leaders allowed themselves to be diverted to petty issues at a time some Harare residents are dying of typhoid, and struggling to navigate the numerous service delivery challenges wrought by the ineptitude of successive MDC-T led councils.

Zanu-PF has traditionally done badly in Harare, and one would have thought commissars and chairpersons who know that there is an election looming in 18 months would discuss strategies of wresting the city from the ruinous clutches of the MDC-T.

The questions of the day are certainly not the Zanu-PF presidential candidate for 2018, President Mugabe was long endorsed as was affirmed in Masvingo.

That is a done deal.

The questions relate to the economy, how to turn it around expeditiously, the rehabilitation of infrastructure, how to ensure command agriculture delivers for the nation, among other things.

In short the questions relate to how Zanu-PF can successfully deliver on its 2013 election promises to create an enabling environment for citizens to thrive and realise their dreams.

Already the World Bank has predicted that the economy will grow by at least 3.8 percent this year. And this can only be realised if Zanu-PF keeps its eyes on the ball. Anyone seeking to divert the party from its pro-people agenda should be deemed an enemy of the people.

Zanu-PF needs to be wary of people who openly defy President Mugabe’s wise counsel not to attack each other on social media and in opposition tabloids.

Their remit, it seems, is to ensure that party remains seized with trivia as the clock furiously ticks down to 2018.

That Comrades, is how a party is destroyed from within!
  • Brukwadema

    Makes sense to me!!and ngwena yacho ichangoita boss president, wether msoro damba likes it or yes.

  • Wimbo

    Well said and Words of Wisdom to the Zanu Pf Party, honestly hatisisina nguva but you find people are spending time on tweet and zvimusango zvisina basa. Leave RG Mugabe you G40 losers. You are a bundle of thieves and pretenders

  • rukudzo

    We achieve more through love rather than hatred.

  • Cde Mzvinavhu(Prof)

    Mr Editor any moves to reconcile cadres will be positive and be the right direction. Was Cde Prof Moyo not expelled and then “un -expelled“? Was our current Parliament Speaker not suspended but today he honorably Speaks from that majestic chair? How many cadres who had been incarcerated in Moza who came back in our party fold back home. Does the Jewish religious book not talk about a prodigal son/daughter coming back home? Political magnanimity can be used positively in practical life. After all, when we differ in politics its not a mathematical game of the face of Lucifer and Jesus! Are Lucifer and Jesus not products of the same hands? We don`t have a God in ZANU PF ! We are one family with elected leadership!The weak or powerful can make mistakes.But positive reconciliation must be encouraged for the good of our dynamic and revolutionary party. Power like “mhute“ can evaporate anytime! But our party ZANU PF should move on in longevity! We want unity for all our cadres,war vets in particular. What is dividing us is not insurmountable! Period.

  • mwana wevhu

    and you think zanu pf will restore the economy gosh

  • nyati

    Saviour cant use a computer….. hakuna saviour akadaro

  • Chikata

    Why should anybody be surprised by this communique？Everybody knows that leadership in zanupf is by loyalty and not competence.

  • Chikonondega

    when a petty mug-obsessed professor incite ignorant pple to rebel against the VP and distract him from Command Agric pressing issues inorder to comment on a side show to dispel rumours that he has turned against the President is not fun. why is he allowed to distract other ministers and the VP from their core business when noone in the party except ZACC is not distracting his hands off the ZIMDEF till?

  • Stanley Banda

    really good comment and progressive. now is the time to show and rove that we need development than being taken advantage of by nomardic politicians, bent on dividing the masses.
    VP is very senior and those juniors trying to fight their senior are bound to fail.
    we are not a violent country and we need peace and trquility to amass development in our lives.
    political commisariat i have come to realise needs mature and honest individuals and the war veterans are slowly bur truly being proved correct that Kasukuwere is not fit for the post.
    musangano waane hondo kunyanya than at an given period,
    go back rewinding to moven mahachi, boarder gezi, webster shamu etc