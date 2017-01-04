Command Agric bails out thousands

Elita Chikwati Senior Reporter

Command Agriculture, a brainchild of the Government, has rescued thousands of farmers who would have failed to productively use their land this season owing to funding challenges.

Banks were hesitant to extend loans to farmers, while those that did so made borrowing expensive and demanded collateral security in the form of immovable property, prompting Government intervention.

The programme has turned vast tracts of land that used to lie derelict into greenbelts.

Farmers who received crop inputs under the scheme are confident of surpassing the targeted yield of five tonnes per hectare, given that the rains have not disappointed so far.

Recent visits by The Herald to beneficiaries showed that much of the maize crop was in good condition.

The beneficiaries commended the Government for springing to their rescue at a time when they needed assistance the most.

Mazowe farmer Mrs Tsitsi Gezi of Kwayedza Farm was full of praise for Government’s intervention.

She said most farmers were affected by the El Nino-induced drought and could not pay back loans, hence banks’ reluctance to continue funding them.

“Most farmers did not have money to fund themselves. Command Agriculture came to our rescue as Government provided seed, fertilisers and tillage for farmers,” she said.

Mr Jacob Mungate of Sachel Farm in Glendale shared similar sentiments.

“We know opponents of land reform want to see us fail so that they portray us as failures. We say to them, ‘you cannot win with our Government. It knows when and where to intervene and today, I am very happy that I have a thriving and flourishing maize crop, something I would not have achieved without command agriculture,’’’ said Mr Mungate.

Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers Union president Mr Wonder Chabikwa was equally happy.

He said in the absence of Command Agriculture, most farmers would have failed to produce anything.

“I cannot overemphasise the impact of Command Agriculture in boosting maize production. Command Agriculture has greatly empowered farmers and increased capacity utilisation of land.

“Command Agriculture happened according to prescription. Last season President Mugabe declared a state of disaster because of the severe drought.

“Coming out of such a scenario, many people will not be able to fund their operations. Command farming came in time to save the drought stricken farmers,” he said.

Mr Chabikwa said the rains the country was receiving were good for agriculture but could have been wasted had farmers not received adequate funding.

“The programme is a noble one. We wish those farmers who could not access compound D could be given ammonium nitrate early to save the crop.

“We are confident most farmers will surpass five tonnes per hectare. Five tonnes per hectare is achievable this season, ‘’ he said.

Another Mazowe farmer, Mr Osborne Chimwayi, said Command Agriculture was important as it was geared towards boosting national food security.

“It is so demeaning for a country such as Zimbabwe to import food when we have the land and hardworking farmers. Command farming is the way to go. We will soon be exporting food to other countries and retain our status as the bread basket of Africa,” he said.

Acting President Emmerson Mnangagwa said Command Agriculture came after the country recorded food deficit.

The programme is meant to produce two million tonnes of maize under 400 000 hectares of land.

Zimbabwe requires 1,5 million tonnes of maize for both human and livestock consumption.

The country should at any given time have at least 500 000 tonne of maize in the strategic grain reserve.

He said Command Agriculture was expanding to wheat and soyabeans this forthcoming farming season.

“In four seasons the country should be self sufficient. Industry should be running and we should not talk of hunger anymore,” he said.