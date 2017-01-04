Command Agric bails out thousands

January 4, 2017
Farm workers inspect a healthy crop grown under the Command Agriculture initiative in Bindura last week

Farm workers inspect a healthy crop grown under the Command Agriculture initiative in Bindura last week

Elita Chikwati Senior Reporter
Command Agriculture, a brainchild of the Government, has rescued thousands of farmers who would have failed to productively use their land this season owing to funding challenges.

Banks were hesitant to extend loans to farmers, while those that did so made borrowing expensive and demanded collateral security in the form of immovable property, prompting Government intervention.

The programme has turned vast tracts of land that used to lie derelict into greenbelts.

Farmers who received crop inputs under the scheme are confident of surpassing the targeted yield of five tonnes per hectare, given that the rains have not disappointed so far.

Recent visits by The Herald to beneficiaries showed that much of the maize crop was in good condition.

The beneficiaries commended the Government for springing to their rescue at a time when they needed assistance the most.

Mazowe farmer Mrs Tsitsi Gezi of Kwayedza Farm was full of praise for Government’s intervention.

She said most farmers were affected by the El Nino-induced drought and could not pay back loans, hence banks’ reluctance to continue funding them.

“Most farmers did not have money to fund themselves. Command Agriculture came to our rescue as Government provided seed, fertilisers and tillage for farmers,” she said.

Mr Jacob Mungate of Sachel Farm in Glendale shared similar sentiments.

“We know opponents of land reform want to see us fail so that they portray us as failures. We say to them, ‘you cannot win with our Government. It knows when and where to intervene and today, I am very happy that I have a thriving and flourishing maize crop, something I would not have achieved without command agriculture,’’’ said Mr Mungate.

Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers Union president Mr Wonder Chabikwa was equally happy.

Mr Chabikwa

Mr Chabikwa

He said in the absence of Command Agriculture, most farmers would have failed to produce anything.

“I cannot overemphasise the impact of Command Agriculture in boosting maize production. Command Agriculture has greatly empowered farmers and increased capacity utilisation of land.

“Command Agriculture happened according to prescription. Last season President Mugabe declared a state of disaster because of the severe drought.

“Coming out of such a scenario, many people will not be able to fund their operations. Command farming came in time to save the drought stricken farmers,” he said.

Mr Chabikwa said the rains the country was receiving were good for agriculture but could have been wasted had farmers not received adequate funding.

“The programme is a noble one. We wish those farmers who could not access compound D could be given ammonium nitrate early to save the crop.

“We are confident most farmers will surpass five tonnes per hectare. Five tonnes per hectare is achievable this season, ‘’ he said.

Another Mazowe farmer, Mr Osborne Chimwayi, said Command Agriculture was important as it was geared towards boosting national food security.

“It is so demeaning for a country such as Zimbabwe to import food when we have the land and hardworking farmers. Command farming is the way to go. We will soon be exporting food to other countries and retain our status as the bread basket of Africa,” he said.

Acting President Emmerson Mnangagwa said Command Agriculture came after the country recorded food deficit.

The programme is meant to produce two million tonnes of maize under 400 000 hectares of land.

Zimbabwe requires 1,5 million tonnes of maize for both human and livestock consumption.

The country should at any given time have at least 500 000 tonne of maize in the strategic grain reserve.

He said Command Agriculture was expanding to wheat and soyabeans this forthcoming farming season.

“In four seasons the country should be self sufficient. Industry should be running and we should not talk of hunger anymore,” he said.
  • Rasta!

    Someone is not telling the truth here. The other day I read an article that said there fund had been looted by chefs and you are saying it’s been a success.

    • Cde Mzvinavhu(Prof)

      In any projects or business efforts there are cases of weaknesses. You don`t declare your business a failure just because and audit report has unearthed fraud. You take measures against the weaknesses and continue your project. Did God remove human creation because of Eve or Lucifer? Looters must be dealt with , but the project remains viable and in the national interest. Accountants will advise you to read the balance sheets to see the liabilities and assets . This project will come out with a strong balance sheet. Any “chef“ liabilities will have to be dealt with as we move on. Even during our armed struggle , there were human weaknesses among cadres, but that did not stop the war . We had “Nyati“ elements! Lets agree that farmers are going to produce better that they would have done without this project. Period!

      • Rasta!

        All I pointed out was the different stories on the same issue Prof. Are you paid to defend these issues?

        • Cde Mzvinavhu(Prof)

          I am not paid by anyone. I worked successfully in the private sector , not government or political party job. I am a liberation hero as defined in our national constitution. But just trying to assist you in debating issues. It all depends on the level of looting. A 70% pass rate is a success but it does not mean the 30% is correct. I am an A1 farmer in Goromonzi and has visited other districts and can safely say its a success even before Cde Made flies to assess, while sitting on his copter chair.

  • Enzo Shumba

    Brilliant idea Comrade Vice President

  • Cde Mzvinavhu(Prof)

    Mr Editor, yes there may be problems here and there on how few “farmers“` abused the inputs, but the encouraging bottom line , as expressed by the farmers, is that the project`s balance sheet will, indeed, be positive. Our government will have to improve on how to control the misguided and few criminal minded farmers and ensure the 2017/18 phase will eradicate misuse of inputs. Its like in any business, if you don`t tighten controls pilfering will degenerate into fraud! Human beings are by nature prone to weaknesses or sinful intentions. Controls are necessary in their daily lives. This is why all societies have laws and law enforcement systems. For our economy to improve we must harness or eradicate those with corruption tendencies. We should not espouse the Heavenly approach of allowing criminals free reign until the Biblical final judgment day. We have no time for a Son of God to cleanse sinners with his blood and allow then to live sinning . Corrupt sinners must go to hell now. We applaud our government for this timely Command project! Positive and productive commands are necessary and pro bono publico. Amen!

  • Piankhi

    You know how Zimbabwe feeds it people with more stories. They feed you before the crops are harvested in the next 5 months. And when the yield comes in short. Then another story will be created. Listen, keep listening to the bullshit from government and these snake will keep biting the people. Show you a picture of crops in Bindura but at the same time tell story of command agro looting. Zimbabwe is the biggest liars on Africa. Tricksters and thieves.

    • Cde Samanyanga Dotito

      When will you move away from seeing just the bad side in our country? You are just like the Biblical Thomas. Keep preaching your hogwash, but as a country we learn from our mistakes and move on while you nefariously doubt our efforts.

  • http://mafaro.co.uk/ GENERAL MBEZO

    It is encouraging to see the so called green belts in other areas as a result of the command agric scheme but one thing i find so discouraging is the fact that driving along the Mutare – Harare highway , i could not see any material agric going on on the farms and i wonder what this is all about. And for the record these farms have been lying idle for a couple of years now….!!

  • Progressive Zimbabwean

    I agree with Cde. Mzvinavhu. I think this programme is a good one which should be implemented every season going forward. Yes, there has been weaknesses such as the late distribution of inputs in some districts as well as misappropriation of resources in others. Next season, we have learnt that these inputs need to be with farmers as early as August to enable farmers prepare the land. I also think that other provinces such as Masvingo, Midlands and Matebeleland require tailor made products. For instance small grains and livestock need attention. Our national cattle herd could increase to 7.5 million if we focus on this as well.
    On the other hand I think our banks are a serious let down not only to agriculture but to the rest of the economy. It is a fact that they have been creaming it at the expense of the rest of the economy since 2009. They continue with the litigation route disabling locals even when they know that interest rates they have been charging are extortionate. I think as government this madness must be stopped. The central bank needs to set up a team of experts to look into this and the legislative arm of the state has to come in with appropriate statutes. Banks themselves must stop all litigations especially in instances where the debtors would have paid instalments equivalent to the capital sum or more.