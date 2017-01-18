Civil servants pay dates out

Talent Hwari Herald Reporter—

Government has released pay dates for civil servants with members of the Zimbabwe National Army and Air Force of Zimbabwe set to receive their salaries today.

In a statement issued yesterday by the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development, the health sector would get their salaries on January 20 followed by the police and the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services on January 24.

The education sector will be paid on January 30 while the rest of the civil service will be paid on February 3, followed by pensioners on February 7.

The staff in grant-aided institutions will be the last to be paid on February 10.

Given the challenges the employer is facing in mobilising resources to pay salaries, payment of the 13th cheque will likely be staggered as was the case last year.

Some workers got their 2015 bonuses mid last year.

President Mugabe has assured the workers that despite the low revenue inflows, Government would still pay its workers bonuses as per tradition.

Government is working on non-monetary incentives to workers.

Last month, Government signed an agreement with civil servants representatives that would see them getting residential stands.

Full implementation of the scheme is underway, and to date more than 121 000 workers have registered to be part of the scheme.

Numbers of beneficiaries under the scheme are expected to balloon because Government is taking on board every civil servant, including members of the uniformed forces.