City service station faces closure

January 10, 2017 Local News
Acting Town Clerk Mrs Josephine Ncube (left) and Harare City Council director of works Engineer Phillip Pfukwa tour the Total Service Station along Simon Mazorodze Road in Mbare yesterday. - (Picture by Tawanda Mudimu)

Nyemudzai Kakore Herald Correspondent
A Total service station along Simon Mazorodze Road in Harare faces closure if it fails to comply with a directive from the City of Harare to refurbish the drainage system within its vicinity.

This follows the flooding of homes in Mbare that saw residents losing property worth thousands of dollars.

Acting Town Clerk Mrs Josephine Ncube said the drainage should be refurbished within two weeks, to ensure that Mbare residents did not continue to lose property due to flood- ing.

Speaking during a tour of Mbare residential area, Mrs Ncube said residents along Mbirimi and Dumbutshena streets said flooding woes would persist if the drainage system was not refurbished.

“We have advised Total Service Station to make sure that the draining system is put in place,” she said.

“We are going to give them a timeframe, and we will consider closing the garage if they do not comply.

“The engineers have engaged them and have told them what needs to be done. In my own view, the correction of the drainage system should not take more than two weeks.”

The directive comes barely a few days following reports that a section of the Mbare Sunshine Bazaar Mall might be demolished to improve the drainage system, which had caused the blockage of some drainage pipes.

Mrs Ncube said the city had set up a special task force in the Department of Works to look at all construction taking place, to ensure that drainage pipes are not interfered with.

“The task force comprising engineers will look at all the major buildings coming up, and making sure that all the building structures taking place are according to plan, and that there is no interference with the drainage system,” she said.

“The problem has manifested itself in Mbare and we do not want to be reactive.”

“In all other suburbs, we are ensuring that our drains are clear. People are littering a lot which is blocking the drainage system. We are de-blocking the drains to make sure that when floods come, the water has got a free flow.”

Mrs Ncube said she was happy with the progress of re-alignment of pipes in Mbare and was confident that within a week the construction could be com- pleted.
  • s shumba

    When was Total Service station built. How many rainy seasons passed without a problem. Now after construction of the Gulf stalls we have a problem. So who is to blame – even a Grade 1 pupil can give City of Harare an answer.
    Leave Total alone and sort out your mess – where do you think all the run-off from the paving and roof of the stalls go. Did you provide additional drainage facility to cater for this – NO. So where does Total come in.
    Va Pfukwa act like an engineer please

  • Pastor Farie

    Reporter please tell us how Total is contributing to the flooding of homes in Mbare. I went though the story in the printed version and failerd to get the whole story. We need comment from Total Representatives and Independent Civil Engineers.

    Also make a follow up on the matter after 7 days to see if anything has changed, otherwise this is just another piece of news with no social impact or relevence.

  • Mungandidii

    All of a sudden Total is to blame, why not include the Beatrice Infectious Hospital. Its much easier to look for scape-goats. I am sure we havent heard the last of this.

  • jayy

    Total has been then for years zvaidini kuitika?????Itai tione.

    • grace mubi

      Total murikumanikidzwa here kana kuti muri kukumbirwa. Asi hamuna ma managers here ku Total. Kana zvaqnetsa regai vavhare tione kuti drainage system iyoyo ichabva yanaka here. iMI NDIMI MOCHIITIRA KANZURU BASA RAYO MANJI? HAAAA ANA mRS nCUBE MUSADARO. mUNENGE MAZVIFUNGA SEIKO IZVOZVO? iVO eNGINEER VACHO KUBANGOENDA PAMBERI MUKUTI MUKUENDA KUPI? iTAI SEVANHU VAKAFUNDA. mODA KUPA TOTAL MUTORO NEKUTI YAITA SEI. hAA IMI VE TOTAL RAMBAI MHANI. NYAYA YACHO NGAIENDE KU COURT TIONE KUTI KANZURU INOIHWINA HERE. NDARWADZIWA HANGU INI.

  • Gamba ReManyika

    I don’t get this. Total is responsible for drainage or its City of Harare to make sure drainage is alright for residents and commercial clients? Ndotenga stand muHarare ndovaka imba yangu ndobva ndanzi make sure drainage haikanganisi manext door ako. Ahhhh! Hameno pamwe kusaziva macity by-laws kwedu. Ko mafloods aya akonzerwa neTotal here?