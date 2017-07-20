City salary report expected this week

Innocent Ruwende Senior Reporter—

Harare will this week receive findings from the tribunal set up to probe the alleged defiance by Harare City Council executives to cut salaries as per Government directive. In 2014, Government set a salary cap for salaries and perks per month for parastatal and local authorities’ bosses after it emerged that heads of State entities were paying themselves “obscene” salaries and perks at the expense of service delivery.

Set up in March, the tribunal was supposed to deliver its findings on the salaries issue in 28 days.

However, its term was extended on several occasions with Mayor Bernard Manyenyeni accusing council management of lack of cooperation.

“It has been difficult for the tribunal as there has been lack of cooperation by the officials. We, however, expect something before the end of the week,” he said.

Sources at Town House revealed that the city management was viewing the whole exercise as a witch- hunt because the alleged defiance was done under the leadership of Dr Tendai Mahachi who has since left council.

“The tribunal is moving around in circles and do not understand council procedures. They were the ones who delayed the whole process by not giving the executives terms of reference and at times when officials appear before them proceedings are postponed because they do not form a quorum,” said the source.

“The tribunal is also said to be asking for documents they already have. What is more worrying is that former High Court judge Justice George Smith, who is said to be chairing the tribunal, is not really into it and at times walks out of proceedings after they just start.”

There are also fears that the appointment of the tribunal could have been irregular hence its findings could be null and void.

The probe was prompted by a Government audit which unearthed financial irregularities at Town House.

According to an audit report sanctioned by the Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Ministry, city executives continued to earn between $12 000 and $21 000 from October 2014 to June 2015 as opposed to $10 450 for the highest earner stipulated by the Government.

This, the report said, prejudiced the city of over $550 000.