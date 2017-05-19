Chombo, zanu-pf officials in Angola for indaba

Freeman Razemba Senior Reporter

Zanu-pf secretary for Administration Cde Ignatius Chombo and senior ruling party officials are in Angola where they are attending a meeting of former liberation movements from the region. The meeting started on Tuesday and ends on Sunday. The movements are discussing common challenges they are facing and other contemporary matters.

Apart from zanu-pf, representatives of the African National Congress of South Africa, Chama Cha Mapinduzi of Tanzania, South West Africa People’s Organisation (Swapo) of Namibia, Frelimo of Mozambique and MPLA of Angola are also attending the meeting.

In an interview yesterday from Luanda, Cde Chombo said they were happy with the unity of purpose among the former liberation movements.

“We are happy with the unity of purpose between and among all former liberation movements in terms of defending the gains of the revolution from imperialist forces who come in as NGOs and donors, among others,” he said.

“The summit is a bi-annual meeting where former liberation movements brief each other on the state of their parties and countries in terms of economics and politics, factionalism, other challenges of NGOs and sponsored opposition.”

During the meeting, discussions would be centred on the political, economic and social situation of each country, request of membership by the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP), information on upcoming events of parties, proposal of the country to host the next meeting and approval of the Luanda Declaration.

In May, the secretary generals of the former liberation movements from Southern Africa met in Victoria Falls for a solidarity conference that was aimed at cementing relations and fighting neo- colonialism.

zanu-pf hosted the meeting and Cde Chombo was representing the liberation party as its secretary for administration.

The meeting came up with resolutions which included calling for close cooperation among the political parties.

Common political, social, economic and security challenges faced by former liberation war movements were discussed, with a view to finding solutions to neutralise and eliminate threats.

The parties recommended speedy implementation of the Political Party School to prioritise training of cadres.