Chombo warns Party cadres…nullifies Mash West expulsions…warns against settling scores

John Murwira and Heather Charema

ZANU-PF National Secretary for Administration Dr Ignatius Chombo yesterday warned party members against abusing the ongoing attempts to flush out party members accused of working with former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa to settle personal scores or for political expediency as he called for soberness and adherence to party procedure in all cases.

Cde Chombo, who nullified the suspensions and expulsions in Mashonaland West province; spoke barely 24 hours after party spokesperson Cde Simon Khaya Moyo underscored the importance of due process and the need to refer the cases to the party’s National Disciplinary Committee.

Over 100 Zanu-PF officials, among them some Politburo and Central Committee members, have been recommended for suspension or expulsion for allegedly supporting a bid by Mr Mnangagwa to clandestinely succeed President Mugabe.

Addressing the Mashonaland West provincial coordinating committee (PCC) meeting in Chinhoyi, yesterday Dr Chombo said there should be no short cuts in expelling party cadres who are perceived to have been loyalists to the axed VP Mnangagwa.

“To those who have names submitted to the party for expulsion, they must not be short-cuts. Let us follow procedure to the point. The province needs to clarify issues as stipulated in the Green Book. There must not be short-cuts. We also know that people are eyeing certain positions and might abuse the situation to label others. Let us follow procedure.”

Dr Chombo said those who had issues with fellow party members should lodge their complaints in writing.

“Party members who have issues should go back to their constituencies and put in writing every allegation they are levelling against each other and follow all the party procedures from cell level up to national level,” he said.

Dr Chombo also took a swipe at some party members who were now jostling for positions ahead of next year’s harmonised elections.

“A lot of people are looking for positions and people might be pin- pointing at each other without necessarily getting to the bottom of the story,” he said.

Dr Chombo said party members should instead form a united front ahead of next year’s elections.

“During this election period we should be united more than any other party,” he said.

Mashonaland West Province last week recommended the expulsion from the party of Zvimba West National Assembly member Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi and former Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Ms Prisca Mupfumira.

Harare recommended the expulsion of Politburo members Cdes Cleveria Chizema and Omega Hungwe, and Harare East National Assembly representative Cde Terrence Mukupe; while 22 others face suspension.

In Matabeleland South, recommendations were made for the axing of provincial chair Cde Rabelani Choeni, Central Committee members Cdes Reni Kibi and Tambudzani Mohadi, Matabeleland South provincial war veterans’ chair Cde Section Ncube and former Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs Minister Cde Abednico Ncube.

In Masvingo, the PCC recommended the expulsion of party Deputy Secretary for Legal Affairs Cde Paul Mangwana, Deputy Secretary for Security and Parliamentary Chief Whip Cde Lovemore Matuke and Central Committee member Cde Clemence Makwarimba. The province also wants its chair, Cde Ezra Chadzamira, booted out.

Manicaland recommended the expulsion Cdes Mike Madiro, Joshua Sacco, Moses Gutu, Winnie Mlambo, Joseph Mujati, Christopher Chingosho, Alice Chitima, Oliver Mandipaka, Gorden Chikwanda, Timothy Mapungwana, Monica Mutsvangwa, Ellen Gwaradzimba, Tasin Dube, Hubert Nyanhongo and Judith Mawire.

In Mashonaland East, there is a push to eject Cde Joel Biggie Matiza and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Cde Marbel Chinomona.

Those underfire in the Midlands include Cdes July Moyo, Auxilia Mnangagwa, Owen Ncube, Cornelius Mupereri and Justice Mayor Wadyadyena. Former provincial chairman Cde Mackenzie Ncube was also relieved of his duties with Cde Jason Machaya taking over on an interim basis.