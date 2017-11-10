Choeni challenges ouster call

Bulawayo Bureau

The Zanu-PF provincial chairman for Matabeleland South Province Cde Rabelani Choeni said the meeting that recommended his expulsion and 14 others that include State Security Minister Kembo Mohadi, was not properly constituted. The provincial executive committee accused Cde Choeni and his colleagues of working with fired Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa to fan factionalism.

Cde Choeni said the resolution passed by the provincial executive committee recommending their expulsion was unlawful in terms of the party constitution. He said his deputy, Cde Soul Mahalima, had no mandate to convene the PEC meeting without consulting him. “The PEC was called by my deputy, Cde (Soul) Mahalima without my knowledge, which is unlawful. Secondly, the so called PEC that is said to have recommended the expulsion of 15 party members in the province did not even constitute a quorum,” he said.

Cde Choeni said a special provincial coordinating committee (PCC) meeting will be convened on Sunday to discuss the issue. “This illegal meeting was clandestinely called on Monday night and only a few people were contacted . “It was in fact a gathering of misguided elements with a common hidden agenda,” he said.

Cde Choeni said Cde Mahalima was not familiar with Zanu-PF’s founding principles and ideologies because he was in opposition politics for a long time. Cde Mahalima contested council elections in Matobo District under the MDC-T ticket in 2008 and lost to Zanu-PF’s Cde Nicholas Nkomo, who is now a Central Committee member.

The others, who were recommended for firing on Tuesday were Tambudzani Mohadi, Home Affairs Deputy Minister Cde Obedingwa Mguni, central committee member Cde Reni Kibi, Matabeleland South provincial war veterans’ chairman Cde Section Ncube and former Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs Minister Abednico Ncube.

President Mugabe on Monday fired Mnangagwa over allegations of, among other things, disloyalty, disrespect, deceit and unreliability.