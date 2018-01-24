Chivayo deals: Heads to roll at Zesa

January 23, 2018 Local News, Top Stories
Energy and Power Development Minister Simon Khaya Moyo, flanked by his Permanent Secretary Patson Mbiriri and ZESA Holdings chairperson Herbert Murerwa, speaks before a parliamentary thematic committee in Harare yesterday. — (Picture by Munyaradzi Chamalimba)

Energy and Power Development Minister Simon Khaya Moyo, flanked by his Permanent Secretary Patson Mbiriri and ZESA Holdings chairperson Herbert Murerwa, speaks before a parliamentary thematic committee in Harare yesterday. — (Picture by Munyaradzi Chamalimba)

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter
The Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) was prejudiced of more than $7 million — and not the $5 million initially reported — through suspected irregular payments to businessman Mr Wicknell Chivayo, legislators heard yesterday.

Government has since instituted forensic audits into several deals undertaken by Zesa Holdings, which include Mr Chivayo’s 100 megawatt Gwanda solar project and the questionable procurement of 11 000 faulty prepaid meters.

Speaking at a Parliamentary Portfolio Committee of Mines and Energy hearing yesterday, Energy and Power Development Minister Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo, who appeared together with representatives of several entities that fall under his portfolio, said heads will roll at Zesa Holdings and its subsidiaries, as Government tries to clean up the power utility.

The Portfolio Committee on Mines and Energy is chaired by Norton Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa (Independent).

Minister Khaya Moyo told the parliamentary portfolio committee that he was not aware of the ZPC audit, as had been communicated earlier by ZPC chair Engineer Stanley Kazhanje.

“In any case, I do not think that the ZPC board can investigate itself,” said Minister Khaya Moyo. “But Government, in any case, will act after the audit is completed.

“We were told of $5 million and I do not know about the $7 million. What we heard was that it was a directive from the Minister (Dr Samuel Undenge), but now ZPC is not clear on what happened and I am quite surprised.

“I am totally in agreement with what you are doing as a committee, grill them, but after the forensic audit, whoever is responsible heads will roll. We can even dissolve the board; I do not think it is quite fair to take action when there are these investigations. The Auditor-General will look into all these issues, including the faulty pre-paid meters that we were reading about in the newspapers.”

Minister Khaya Moyo said the Chivayo case was discussed in Cabinet and his predecessor, Dr Undenge, failed to give a convincing explanation on why ZPC effected payment when there wasn’t any movement on the ground at the project site.

Responding to questions from legislators, ZPC board chairman Engineer Stanley Kazhanje said the money paid to the controversial Mr Chivayo was around $7 million.

It was paid in tranches, with the highest instalment being $2 million at one point.

“The total amount that was released was around $7 million, including Value Added Tax; it was disbursed in tranches,” said Eng Kazhanje. “The amount was paid by management and the figures were within their threshold as it did not require board approval.

“As a board, we discovered it from Press reports. There was no need for the issue to come to the board.”

Eng Kazhanje failed to tell the committee of the threshold that needed board approval.

ZPC has since suspended managing director Eng Noah Gwariro over the Gwanda solar deal to pave way for an audit. Making submissions before the same committee, Zesa Holdings chairman Mr Herbert Murerwa said the Chivayo case was never brought to the full board of Zesa Holdings.

In a separate exchange with Zesa Holdings chief executive officer Eng Josh Chifamba, Mr Mliswa rapped him for asserting that payments to Chivayo, which were made before any work was done at the site, were normal.

Eng Chifamba indicated that the only anomaly was that the payments were made without any Government guarantee.
Pin It

Related Posts

  • Trymore Chimurenga

    When is wicknel being summoned by parly?

    • Masaisai

      Wicknel must not be summoned to Parly, He must be dragged to ZACC, then to the courts and finally to Chikurubi.

  • Masaisai

    We have a tendency to recycle dead wood within our state operated enterprises, hence ineffective management. What is Hebert Murerwa still doing in quasi-government environments?

  • yowe

    This is pathetic…the so called Minister is not aware of an audit and not aware of how much was paid out hahahah YOWE!!! Heads will roll?? Whats the point of that why not be bold enough to say arrests will be made and the 5 or 7 million must be recovered plus damages for non- performance? These people are useless!!! Someone steals you fire them and a few months later they sue the parastatal and get a hefty package and someone wins a tender is paid millions does nothing and you make no effort to recover the money??That makes corruption very attractive and lucrative..Anyway what can we expect from these same people who have embraced corruption for years..YOWE!!!!

  • tylerthecreator

    this is nonsense…maihwe.. Minister not even awqare of whats going on. Lacoste, you should have sacked this political prostitute called Khaya Moyo… this man would tyora muzura for Grace Mugabe. He boo*ty (not boot) leaks who ever butters his bread… if Hosaih Chipanga becomes President ngoma ndiyo

  • Chingongingo

    So mhosva ya wicknell is that akabhadharwa asina kubvunzwa advance payment guarantee? Hapana mhosva apa. I gather feasibility studies to over 2mil were done and other works plus clearly subcontractors are working on the ground right now. Mhosva tiri kuitsvaka ya Chivaro but tiri kuishayiwa. Ngaachingosungwa zvingatinetse.

  • eliah

    Too many inconsistencies in this case but to the layman the main problem i foresee is the issue of guarantee and if there is under performance i am not sure if ZPC will be able to recover its money of which some of it is alleged to have found its way into individual bank accounts.

  • Aljezeera-Alshabab

    Heads to roll?? Let us know when they have actually rolled. Otherwise we gonna be surprised that it’s the chicken heads that would rolled leaving the lions’ heads.

  • chinos

    The type of action I would love to see

  • Lloyd

    the army was right and will always have my support for wrestling power from these dogs.

  • Wanguda

    Chivayo mhosva yake handisikuiona apa.Akanyatsoudza vanhu kuti basa ramareva munotanga mandipa mari yakati.Kana mandipa chero zvazvazoita haidzoke.Vanhu vakati aiwa machena bata nepapa.Saka mhosva yake ndeyei ipapa.

  • Hlahla Hamburamatope

    Hebert Murerwa back from oblivion and you speak of ZANU PF, a leopard changing its sports. we need people arrested not this campaign mantra…