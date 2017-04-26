Chivayo brews shocker….‘I don’t understand Shona used in lawsuit’

April 26, 2017 Crime & Courts, Top Stories
Daniel Nemukuyu Senior Court Reporter
BUSINESSMAN Mr Wicknell Chivayo says he does not understand the Shona language that is used in the $500 000 suit filed by Sunday Mail journalist Garikai Mazara and that the vernacular parts must be expunged from the plaintiff’s declar- ation.

Mr Chivayo is being sued for injuria after allegedly hurling obscenities at Mazara.

A team of advocates comprising Mr Thabani Mpofu, Mr Silvester Hashiti, Ms Regina Mabwe and Mr Nelson Chamisa filed an application excepting to the claim.

The Advocates argued that paragraph 4 of the declaration, which forms the basis of the injuria claim, was written in Shona and other languages that Mr Chivayo has failed to comprehend.

The paragraph contains WhatsApp messages that were allegedly sent by Mr Chivayo insulting Mazara.

Phrases like “Musatanyoko wamai vako” among others dominate the fourth paragraph of the declaration and the lawyers demand the translation and definition of such terms.

The lawyers, in the exception application, stated that the language used was improper.

“Plaintiff founds his claim on the words set out in paragraph 4 of his declaration.

“The words on the basis upon which he founds his claim are not set out in the language of record and no direct translation is rendered on the meaning of those words.

“The claim is consequently founded upon words that are meaningless, which have no legal consequence and which do not prima facie show any impairment of plaintiff’s dignity,” reads part of the application.

The lawyers argued that the claim was incompetent, bad in law and awfully presented.

They also submitted that the words used were vague and embarrassing.

Mr Chivayo wants the fourth paragraph, which is the crux of the $500 000 claim, to be struck out.

Other messages quoted in the paragraph in question read; “Urimbwa yemunhu unofa uchishupika”

“On your profile picture muromo wakafunuka. I’m sure inzara and mapundu ese ayo, asi une Aids?”

The lawyers argued that the messages were humiliating, degrading and ignominious.

“As a result of the said words, plaintiff (Mazara) felt undignified, disesteemed, wretched, ridiculed, demeaned and deprived of his peace and tranquillity of mind,” Mazara’s lawyers argued.

The High Court is yet to set the exception case down for hear- ing.
  • Tinovaziva

    Clever argument but it is unlikely to fly. Ignorantia non excusat. You cannot hurl an insult and then claim you don’t know what it means. Nzambarafuta must pay.

  • mpengo

    And this is a guy that was trusted to implement a national solar project for Gwanda?

    Who raised this guy?

    This is the same guy who has dinner with the First Lady?

    If I were her or The President, I would cut all ties with him.

    Why would one want an association with such a vile-mouthed, uncouth individual?!!

    • Observer gonzo

      And he has claimed to be the “business” mentor of one of the first sons.

  • John Crook

    kkkkkkkk law is stubborn

  • sky

    For real, what does musatanyoko mean ?

    • Zvineyi

      “Nyamai vako”

    • Aly

      Its a Ndebele term and it can be translated

  • Itai musekiwa

    Law assists those who are awake..Tinovaziva i think u are wrong,ignorance of law has no excuse..yes..but what law dd the fatone ignore by using that word????kkk..

  • Aly

    But all the other words cn be translated fortunately. Ana urimbwa yemunhu izvo nekuti une AIDS thts really degrading.

  • Emru Kunanti

    Are you telling me that Chamisa is representing Chivayo or ndatanzwa kunzwa chirungu?

  • eliah

    This guy is full of nuts ,but you will he will not get away with it.

  • hendrix

    Law is stubborn i can see

  • http://www.siemens.com/ Yadah Gunner

    he is the one who used the language, he cannot claim that he doesn’t understand it, yet he knew what he meant when he wrote the words.

  • Masaisai

    I am lost. What should this mean?

  • Hacha Duke of Enkeldoorn

    A judge in his right frame of mind will not accede to this audacious application. An insult does not stop being so because it cannot be translated into another language. In any case there is no need for a translation because Shona is an official language which the court is forced to accept as is. Also granting such an application will have the effect of decriminalising the insult meaning the same can be hurled at the Judge in his court without any consequence being visited on the person uttering the words. These smart aleck lawyers are just trying to be too clever for nothing.

  • Kuziwa

    He is trying to hide behind a finger the court can invite any person qualified in linguistics and Zimbabwean culture to give the oral social meaning of vernecular words.

  • Cecil Roars

    Does he have Zimbabwean citizenship this Chivayo man? Immigration should just check his paprs and send him where he belongs.

  • Gary WekuZviyambe

    The prosecutor will simply ask him what he meant by the words he wrote. Ndipo paachazvisunga ega ipapo!