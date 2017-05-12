Chivaviro, Mtukudzi duet out today

Vongai Mbara Arts Reporter —

Music superstar Oliver Mtukudzi’s collaboration with Rev T T Chivaviro “Handinyarare” will be released today. Chivaviro said though they wanted to release it on the launch of his album “Maranatha” they decided to shelve it for a while before taking it to the public today.

“We will be releasing the song tomorrow (today) and we will be going live on Facebook announcing the release of the song,” he said.

Chivaviro said he is happy to be sharing a song with superstar whom he described as a humble talented musician.

“He is a humble man and I am happy to be working with him. It is encouraging to have such musicians in the society,” he said.

Chivaviro will unveil the songs both in Harare and South Africa.

“Just like we did on the album, we will launch the song both in South Africa and Zimbabwe,” he said.

The song, which comes after the wives of the two musicians also worked on a duet with Mai Manyeruke, is originally from his album “Mhepo Inoperekedza”.

“The song encourages people not sit back and relax thinking all shall be well, but to go to Jesus and report whatever is bothering you directly and create personal relationship with God,” he said.

Chivaviro has many albums to his name and came on spotlight with his song “Ebenezer” that featured a host of local celebrities and became an instant hit. Chivaviro said he will continue working on albums and singles to maintain the momentum set by the song.

“We will continue working on singles and songs that will surpass the record set by ‘Ebenezer’ which managed to bring several awards,” he said.

It is yet to be seen if the single will make it to the list of top songs that have been released so far this year.