Chitungwiza residents, motorists hail municipality

Lovemore Meya Herald Correspondent

Chitungwiza residents, through their representative bodies and commuters, have applauded their local authority for attending to the intersection of Rufaro and Hombarume streets, which had been riddled with sewerage problems for the past 16 years.

The spot would always have several sewer pipe bursts, resulting in raw sewage seeping across streets, thereby damaging the road. It was difficult to pass through the spot due to the formation of small ponds of raw sewage. In an interview, residents, through their representative body, were elated to see council finally heeding their call. Chitungwiza Progressive Residents Association director Mr Admire Zaya said the long wait was over.

“As residents, we would like to thank Chitungwiza Municipality for finally answering our call to have sewer lines and road repaired at Rufaro and Hombarume,” said Mr Zaya.

“This area was synonymous with raw sewage for the past 16 years and it had become worrisome to us. We were even worried for the safety of our children on a daily basis. Again, it had become a health time bomb considering that once it gets blocked, it would mean the rest of the line would be malfunctioning, causing serious bursts in most residential areas.” Mr Zaya said the problem was solved at the most appropriate time.

“The problem was solved at the right time since we are now in the rainy season, Our fear was the outbreak of diseases, especially typhoid, which is currently being reported in Harare. However, we would like to urge our city fathers to do something on refuse collection, which has gone for some days uncollected. Delaying in actioning this would put our lives in great danger.”

Chitungwiza Residents Trust (Chitrest) director Mrs Alice Kuvheya said it was a commendable move by the town council.

“As Chitrest, we are glad of the progress council is doing to repair our roads, especially corner Rufaro and Hombarume. The spot has been left unattended for years and we trust that they will repair all the roads in Chitungwiza as soon as possible. We applaud what the workers are doing despite going for months without getting their salaries,” she said. Motorists spoke glowingly of the move.

“This is a job well-done, now we can pay our rank discs without any complaints because we are assured that our money is being put to good use,” said Mr Kenneth Moyo, a commuter omnibus driver plying Machipisa-Makoni route. The section which was repaired, had been a problem for a very long time and the continuous flow of sewage was contributing to damaging the road.”