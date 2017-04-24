Chitembwe’s gamble backfires

Grace Chingoma Senior Sports Reporter

CAPS United . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (0)1

Tsholotsho . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (1)1

CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe’s decision to rest some of his senior players backfired terribly when the champions had to scramble for a point in this Castle Lager Premiership tie against Tsholotsho yesterday at the National Sports Stadium.

The Green Machine had to come from behind to salvage a point after the visitors, who were reduced to 10 men, had found the lead in the first half through Nkosana Siwela’s 36th minute goal .

CAPS United then levelled the terms in the 64th minute when defender Ronald Pfumbidzai headed home a delivery from Dennis Dauda for his second goal in as many matches.

But the champions’ decision to leave out Ronald Chitiyo, Hardlife Zvirekwi and captain Moses Muchenje from the starting line-up could have contributed to their challenges.

Chitiyo was later introduced before the end of the first-half when he replaced Abbas Amidu while Muchenje came in for Cabby Kamhapa.

However, Chitembwe was adamant and defended his actions.

“Hardlife is an important member of the team and like I have always said, we really need to manage his fitness. He and Rooney played too much football last season and the early stages of the year.

“He is not a machine, the bodies need rest. The good thing is we are giving them active rest, where we are just monitoring the way they train.

“Hardy started training on Thursday, and today he was on the bench and with more important games coming up, we will have him fresh and having the kind of appetite that we want going into those games,” said Chitembwe.

The gaffer said his team dominated, but was unlucky.

Again the champions were let down by their finishing, something critics have suggested is the team’s weak link, but Chitembwe said he would not panic.

“We were in complete control of the game probably for the entire 90 minutes and unfortunately the result did not go our way.

“It is not the result that I wanted. I was obviously looking for a much better result. But there were a lot of good things that I also observed from the game.

“Generally, we did create quite a number of chances, unfortunately our conversion was not as good as the chances created. But I am satisfied by the fact that we were in complete control of the game. But probably the result is not a true reflection of the game. They only got one opportunity and they capitalised but such is football.

“The strengths and weaknesses are not judged based on one or two games, but a number of games. We are on track.’’

Tsholotsho coach Farai Tavachera was elated with the point picked on the road against the champions.

“Job well done. It’s not easy playing against the champions. We need to give them respect and they were playing top class football.

“He (Chitembwe) was my classmate (at the coaching school). I knew what to expect from him. He is a great tactician and it was a game of chess.

“If we can come to National Sports Stadium and get a point, at home, it will be tough for Highlanders. We have a lot of unknown young players,” said Tavachera.

The only dent for Iziqholo Zezhwane was the expulsion of their skipper Nkosilathi Moyo in the 90th minute when he was booked for the second time by referee Brighton Chimene.

In the opening period, CAPS United defender Valentine Musarurwa saw his long range effort saved by the visitors’ keeper.

The hosts put pressure on their rivals but surprisingly after the half-hour-mark, it was Tsholotsho who scored following CAPS United goal-minder Jorum Muchambo somehow failed to deal with Moyo’s cross and Siwela duly converted.

Chitembwe then made some tactical changes in the second period bringing out defender Justice Jangano for the attacking James Nguluve.

But for all their pressure, after they had equalised, CAPS could not find the winning goal.

Teams

CAPS United: J. Muchambo, V. Musarurwa, R. Pfumbidzai, J. Jangano (J. Nguluve 60th min), D. Dauda, D. Chafa, C. Kamhapa (M. Muchenje 46th min), T. Rusike, P. Bamusi, A. Amidu (R. Chitiyo 38th min), D. Chungwa.

Tsholotsho: C. Mariyoni, M. Phiri, M. Nkosilathi, G. Mukambi, T. Nyabinde, P. Zivengwa (M. Ponyera 82nd min), M. Mushonga, C. Nkomo, N. Siwela (B. Madanhire 84th min), X. Ndlovu, T. Chimenya.