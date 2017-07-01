Chiri urges council to use holding bay

Abigail Mawonde Herald Correspondent

The Auditor-General Mrs Mildred Chiri has urged Harare City Council to operationalise the Coventry Holding Bay to realise returns from the $250 000 investment.

In her December 31, 2016 report, Mrs Chiri said council risked failure to realise the intended benefits from the investment.

“The Coventry Holding Bay, which was built for the purposes of reducing traffic congestion in the Central Business District (CBD), is no longer in use,” she said.

“The holding bay was constructed in 2014 at a cost of $243 424 and no benefit is being derived from this capital expenditure. There is not enough space in the commuter ranks and commuter omnibuses have resorted to parking in undesignated areas, resulting in congestion in some streets.”

Mrs Chiri recommended council’s management to ensure commuter omnibuses made use of the holding bay to reduce traffic congestion in the CBD.

Mrs Chiri also noted the mayhem caused by unregistered taxis in the CBD.

“There is emergence of unregistered taxis in the Harare Central Business District,” she said.

“These unlicensed vehicles pick and drop passengers at undesignated places.

“My review of the council’s operations revealed that there is little effort that is being channelled towards curbing the problem of unregistered taxis.”

Ms Chiri cited areas that are used as pick up and drop off points as Leopold Takawira Street for Avondale-Parirenyatwa route, Bank Street for Market Square-Fourth Street route, Corner Fourth and Jason Moyo for Copacabana-Market Square route and Corner Park Street and Jason Moyo for Newlands.

In response, council said the matter was being looked into.

“Observation is noted,” said the city officials.

“Council is in the process of clearing unregistered taxis and has set up committees under the 100 days Rapid Results Initiative (RRI) to deal with the issue under the Trafficable Roads Thematic Committee.”