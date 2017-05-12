Chiredzi under probe

Tawanda Mangoma in Chiredzi

Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister Saviour Kasukuwere has redeployed a three-member team of investigators to probe corruption allegations against Chiredzi Town Council. Minister Kasukuwere confirmed the development in an interview, but directed questions to Principal Director Urban Local Authorities in the Ministry, Ms Erica Johns.

“Yes, the ministry has sent a team of investigators to Chiredzi Town Council, you can get more details from Ms Johns,” said Minister Kasukuwere.

Ms Johns said Minister Kasukuwere identified some grey areas in the report which was submitted by the investigators who visited the area last year and redeployed them to gather more details.

“We have not sent another investigation team,” she said.

“We have just sent the very same team which visited Chiredzi last year to investigate issues pertaining to land allocation.

“The minister, in reading the reports submitted by the investigators, noted some areas which need clarification.

“This additional information will help him make a solid decision pertaining land issues which were raised by residents.”

Ms Johns said the ministry would also like to give a detailed report to Parliament, as Chiredzi West Member of Parliament Cde Darlington Chiwa had raised some questions of the allocation of residential stands by council.

“As you are aware, the Member of Parliament for Chiredzi submitted some questions regarding land allocations in Chiredzi, so this is one of the areas which we are looking at,” she said.

Chiredzi councillors, seven of them from zanu-pf and one from MDC-T, have been accused of allocating themselves 40 residential stands apiece.

Residents threatened to demonstrate if Minister Kasukuwere failed to pass a verdict over the alleged corruption by the councillors.

Minister Kasukuwere repeatedly said he was still studying the report and would come to Chiredzi to resolve the matter.