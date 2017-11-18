Chinotimba offered council house

Herald Reporter

THE Harare City Council has resolved to sell two of its properties in Belvedere to sitting tenants who include Buhera South legislator Cde Joseph Chinotimba. If interested in No. 4242 Belvedere Township, also known as Cardiff Road, Cde Chinotimba has to fork out $130 000. Council also approved the sale of Court Flat 1 stand 6645, Belvedere, to Mr Joseph Danny Issa for $35 000.

This is contained in recent minutes of a full council meeting. Part of the conditions of disposal of rented accommodation to a sitting tenant were that rentals must be up to date. Joseph Danny Issa was about to retire soon, so he needed somewhere to live since the stand allocated to him as a condition of service was still to be developed.

He had served council for 16 years, read the minutes. Council noted that although Cde Chinotimba had retired he worked for the city for 20 years. “Honourable Joseph Chinotimba was a former employee working over 20 years. He is currently an Honourable National Assembly. He had been in occupation of the council rented accommodation for 11 years. The two properties had been valued by the finance director,” noted council.