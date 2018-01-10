Chinotimba ecstatic ahead of book launch

Problem Masau Arts Correspondent

The king of lighter side of politics, Buhera South legislator Joseph Chinotimba, who was recently bestowed with the honour of being appointed Ambassador of Happiness by the Ministry of Labour, continues to write his unique script.

A book with jokes attributed to him is set to be officially launched on January 26 at Harare City library. Vice President General Constantino Chiwenga (Retired) is expected to officially launch the book.

“We were together in the trenches (with VP Chiwenga) as my commander and we have invited him as the guest of honour. We have written to his office and indications are that he will grace the event. We are inviting all the generals, members of parliament, students and the public to come to the official launch,” said the ever jovial Chinotimba.

“Chinotimba Jokes/Masasi aChinoz: Volume One” written by budding author Chenjerai Mhondera is also set to be translated into local languages that include Tonga, Venda and Ndebele among other languages.

“No language has the monopoly to happiness so we are planning to go to every province donating the book. The book shall be translated to other languages so that every citizen will have the chance to enjoy the jokes,” he said.

Inspired by Cde Chinotimba’s flair for humour, Mhondera said he sometime in 2015 started creating “jocular, crazy, strange but philosophical and amusing statements (made or formed) around the person of popular Honourable Joseph Chinotimba affectionately known by his fans as Cde Chinoz.”

Afterwards, he anonymously shared the jokes on social media to gather people’s comments. It was this year that he finally collected the jokes into a booklet and presented them to the honourable MP for some approval.

“It shows that Cde Chinoz is a man of the people. The book is going to make him more popular,” said Mhondera.