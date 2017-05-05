Chinotimba donates furniture to Chinx

May 4, 2017 Local News

Lionel Depute Herald Reporter
Buhera South National Assembly Member Cde Joseph Chinotimba yesterday bought furniture worth $4 500 to be officially handed over to veteran musician Cde Dickson “Chinx” Chingaira who recently moved into a house that was built for him by the Zimbabwe Music Awards. The furniture includes a leather sofa set with a recliner. Dr Grace Mugabe handed over the new house to Cde Chinx on Tuesday.

The house which has two master bedrooms has got everything that befits a modern house; tiles, cabinet fittings, lawn and pavements.

In an interview with The Herald, Cde Chinotimba said he had been pushed to help as his relationship with Cde Chinx dated back to the liberation struggle.

“Cde Chinx is my friend and a war veteran, we were together during the liberation struggle so my relationship with him did not start yesterday,” he said

“When l heard that Zima had built him a new home l realised that it was our duty to help by furnishing it.”

Asked about the video that he recorded of Cde Chinx at West End Hospital which made rounds on social media, Cde Chinotimba said people need to understand that it was his friend that the public had pronounced dead when he was actually alive.

“It was not my intention to violate his rights, people had pronounced a friend of mine and a war vet who contributed to the liberation of this country dead when he was still alive, that is not good,” said Cde Chinotimba.

“I took a video of him breathing because l have love for him and his family.”

He castigated pseudo journalists that pronounce iconic people like Cde Chinx’s deaths while they were still alive.
Pin It

Related Posts

  • Gary WekuZviyambe

    Chinx has been suffering for years and everyone knew this. Now Grace and Chinos want to appear as philanthropists because elections are around the corner.

    • wilshere

      So you think people will vote for Zanu PF because they are donating to Chinx? And you say Chinx has been suffering all these years so what, hasnt he benefitted enough already from the system, what about the rest of the population which is not getting these handouts?

      • Gary WekuZviyambe

        My post is not an offer of solidarity to Chinx. He got his share of Zim wealth several times over. My post alludes to the muchekadzafa syndrome in ZANU-PF where they act all concerned

        • Chief Svosve

          Mai Mugabe was invited!!! She did not gate-crush into the programme!! And as for Chinoz, remember he has been in the media for the wrong reasons in the past few days for an issue involving video filming Chinx while bad ridden, so he had to pacify all that with a solidarity offer!! Your insinuation to politicize the occasion is far fetched!!

      • Zvobgo
  • Emru Kunanti

    Where is Chinoz getting all this money from? How much do MPs earn per week?

  • Gary WekuZviyambe

    Usaite kunge usingazive vanhu veZANU iwe!