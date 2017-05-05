Chinotimba donates furniture to Chinx

Lionel Depute Herald Reporter

Buhera South National Assembly Member Cde Joseph Chinotimba yesterday bought furniture worth $4 500 to be officially handed over to veteran musician Cde Dickson “Chinx” Chingaira who recently moved into a house that was built for him by the Zimbabwe Music Awards. The furniture includes a leather sofa set with a recliner. Dr Grace Mugabe handed over the new house to Cde Chinx on Tuesday.

The house which has two master bedrooms has got everything that befits a modern house; tiles, cabinet fittings, lawn and pavements.

In an interview with The Herald, Cde Chinotimba said he had been pushed to help as his relationship with Cde Chinx dated back to the liberation struggle.

“Cde Chinx is my friend and a war veteran, we were together during the liberation struggle so my relationship with him did not start yesterday,” he said

“When l heard that Zima had built him a new home l realised that it was our duty to help by furnishing it.”

Asked about the video that he recorded of Cde Chinx at West End Hospital which made rounds on social media, Cde Chinotimba said people need to understand that it was his friend that the public had pronounced dead when he was actually alive.

“It was not my intention to violate his rights, people had pronounced a friend of mine and a war vet who contributed to the liberation of this country dead when he was still alive, that is not good,” said Cde Chinotimba.

“I took a video of him breathing because l have love for him and his family.”

He castigated pseudo journalists that pronounce iconic people like Cde Chinx’s deaths while they were still alive.