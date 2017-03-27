Chinless Manyuchi punished

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

CHARLES Manyuchi should have heeded the warning given by his challenger Qudratillo Abduqaxorov last week that he could be making “a dangerous mistake” of underrating the Uzbek boxer who is now the new WBC welterweight silver champion.Manyuchi lost his title to the 23-year-old sensation in a fight that lasted only two minutes and 56 seconds in Singapore on Saturday.

The Zimbabwean boxing star was the odds-on favourite against the less experienced opponent, but something went terribly wrong with his style of fighting as he was floored twice in quick succession towards the end of the first round, leaving Hong Kong referee Raymond Chang with no choice, but to end the match.

Manyuchi looked comfortable earlier on, throwing some big shots with his trademark wild style. But his opponent looked equal to the task as he handled the Zimbabwean well in the exchanges.

Before long Manyuchi, who usually gets away by fooling his opponents through taunting and clowning in the ring, was at his old trick which he always backs up with a good combination of elusiveness and powerful hooks.

However, this time he got it all wrong when he lowered his hands down, enticed his opponent and was caught off-guard by a combination of right and left smashing jabs.

Abduqaxorov, who is aptly nicknamed “The Punisher”, had done his homework well and it paid off as he literally sent the Zimbabwean spinning onto the canvas.

Although Manyuchi managed to beat the count, Abduqaxorov quickly jumped on him for yet another heavy knockdown followed by the stoppage, reminiscent of the former champion’s last fight against little-known Colombian Jose Agustin Julio Feria whom he knocked out in two minutes and 42 seconds last November at Harare International Conference Centre.

Unbeaten since 2010, Manyuchi has been “a world champion” from last year when he beat Russian Dmitry Mikhaylenko. The sad reality is that Manyuchi may have to wait a bit longer to reclaim the title.

According to the rules, after such a bad fight, Manyuchi would now need at least 90 days to cool down and pick himself up before he can challenge for the title again.

In-between, he must also get himself involved in some good fights to prove himself.

National Boxing Control Board chairperson, Richard Hondo, yesterday said Manyuchi’s attitude and approach to the fight on Saturday failed him and challenged the 27-year-old to work hard to pick himself up.

“If you ask me for my honest opinion as a person who has been in this sport for close to four decades, I can tell you that this loss provides Charles Manyuchi with a golden opportunity to achieve greatness.

“To me greatness in sport is all about coming back from such a setback and fight your way back to the top. Great boxers such as Mohammed Ali had the same experience at some point, but they still came back to conquer.

“So Charles should have the same heart to be able to rebuild himself. I am sure he will come back stronger. He has everything it takes to beat anyone in the welterweight category in the world.

“But his problem is that he fights without defence. From the video of the fight you would conclude that Charles wasn’t beaten, instead he beat himself.

“That style of fighting with your hands dropped down, mocking and exposing your face to the opponent is not expected at this level because on any given day a good fighter will chop your head off.

“I am sure these guys carefully studied his previous fights and had planned for him. Moreover, it is basic instruction from the referee to protect your head, but Charles did not.

“It has worked well in some of his fights, but we all, at some point, get unlucky and when it happens it has dire consequences. I think it’s a lesson to him and most of the upcoming boxers as well,” said Hondo.

Manyuchi’s record now stands at 20-3-1 while Abduqaxorov fairytale extended to 11-0. The loss in Singapore puts a dent to Manyuchi’s hopes of challenging for the WBC gold title currently held by American Keith Thurman.

His fans in Zambia and Zimbabwe yesterday expressed mixed feelings on the loss with some sympathising with their icon while others criticised him for not showing respect to his opponent through show-boating.

“A big lesson, a lesson that hurts the soul. A cruelty that the world of boxing holds, yet this boy never knew that you have to be serious in the ring. Hope you will rise and take your stance again,” wrote Zambian Hector Kamata on Facebook.

“Very sad that he was knocked out in the first round and lost the WBC Silver welterweight title. I have always said Manyuchi’s style of fighting is entertaining, but risk to himself as he always drops the guard and become vulnerable while entertaining the fans. He finally met his match . . . tough luck!” lamented Dickson Jere, another Facebook user.

Boxing Tipster also twittered: “Charles Manyuchi learnt today that you don’t clown about inside a boxing ring!”