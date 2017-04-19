Chinese president hails Sino-Zim relations

Nyemudzai Kakore Herald Correspondent —

Congratulatory messages from world leaders continued to pour in yesterday on the occasion of Zimbabwe’s Independence Day with Chinese President Xi Jinping saying the trade, economic and cultural relations between Harare and Beijing have generated positive results.

President Xi said the celebrations were highly regarded as China and Zimbabwe have long enjoyed deep traditional friendship and have always treated each other with sincerity.

The message from President Xi comes after other world leaders on Monday took time to congratulate the country for attaining 37 years of independence with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin saying the relations between Harare and Moscow should be strengthened in line with Russia’s thrust to strengthen security and stability in Africa.

The solidarity messages came as the country celebrated its 37th independence anniversary yesterday under the theme: [email protected] : Embracing ease of doing business for socio-economic development.”

Zimbabwe became independent on April 18, 1980 after a protracted liberation struggle against the minority Smith regime.

“On the occasion of the 37th anniversary of the Independence of the Republic of Zimbabwe, I wish to extend, on behalf of the Chinese Government and people as well as in my own name, to you and through you to the Zimbabwean Government and people, my sincere greetings and best wishes,” said President Xi.

“China and Zimbabwe have long enjoyed deep traditional friendship and have always treated each other with sincerity on an equal basis.

“Our two countries have all along extended mutual understanding and support to each other on the issues regarding core interests and major concerns.

“Our exchanges in trade, economic, cultural and other fields have yielded fruitful achievements.

“I always attach great importance to the development of China-Zimbabwe relations.

“I am ready to work together with you to continuously deepen our bilateral friendship and win-win co-operation across the field and lift our bilateral relations to new heights.

“I wish Zimbabwe prosperity and its people happiness,” he said.