‘China,US must cooperate ‘

WASHINGTON. – China and the United States should always cooperate in the face of challenges, Chinese Ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai said Wednesday.

“We have learned that we should always respond to difficulties and challenges by cooperation, instead of conflict or confrontation,” Cui told a 500-member audience at the embassy’s New Year reception.

“We should work together for win-win cooperation, instead of being misguided by zero-sum or cold war mentality,” the ambassador noted.

Cui stressed that cultural exchanges can bring people closer to each other, and he hoped the traditional Chinese music, Peking Opera, Acrobatics, and handicrafts featured at the reception would win the hearts of the guests.

Ivanka Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump, also attended the event with her daughter.

The reception was one of a series of Spring Festival-themed events organised by the Chinese Embassy.

Chinese artists and craftsmen will also perform and display their talent at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington on Saturday. – Xinhua.