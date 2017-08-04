Chimukanda carves a living from stone

Tawanda Marwizi Arts Correspondent

Prince of Wales in Mutare has not only become a tourist attraction but a hub of the best sculptors from the Eastern Highlands. The place allows people to see the Zimbabwe-Mozambique boarder as well as some parts of the neighbouring country. Sculptor Rugare Chimukanga who has been resident at the place for two and half years now said the place allows them to meet tourists going to Vumba.

Chimukanga who carves all types of pieces, small and large, believes there was need for them to partner with Mutare City Council to come up with a good gallery at the place.

“We have several tourists coming to this place and they love our work. Stone work has become one of the major stakeholders of the Zimbabwean tourism industry,” he said.

He said it would become more professional if they establish a gallery with toilets.

“The City of Mutare needs to assist us in constructing a good gallery as well as toilets here. That also gives the best impression in terms of stone work in the country,” he said.

Chimukangara said they get their stones from Christmas Pass and some mountains surrounding the place.

“The biggest blessing we have in Mutare as sculptors is that we have mountains nearby. We can hire transport but not for long distances to get the stones,” he said.

In Harare sculptors have to travel to Guruve to get stones to make their pieces.

Chimukanga’s love for animals and wildlife has influenced his work.

He started as a general hand at local gallery in 1994.

“By then I didn’t know how to make a stone sculpture. I used to dust them and get a fee to fend for my family. I then decided to take it further,” he said.