Chimene blasts ‘lazy’ MPs

Cletus Mushanawani in Buhera

MINISTER of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs Cde Mandi Chimene has called on the electorate to elect Members of National Assembly who deliver on promises as some of them are now a liability to Zanu-PF.

Giving her welcome remarks during the First Lady, Dr Amai Grace Mugabe’s rally in Buhera yesterday, Cde Chimene said it was sad that some Members of National Assembly had deserted their constituencies in Manicaland.

“We are all volunteers in Zanu-PF. We are not in the party for monetary gain. When we go out to the electorate we should have programmes that change people’s lives. Some MPs here are not working for the people and they are letting the party down. Amai, you are the mother of the nation, but some of your children who were voted into office are not user-friendly and they are doing a disservice to the parry. It should be made clear that those who do not want to work for the people should step aside. We do not want liabilities in Zanu-PF,” said Cde Chimene.

“I want to urge the electorate to elect people who are easily approachable and not those who abandon their constituencies and give flimsy excuses of being busy. We should also not be ambitious in the party. You should not use your ambitions to create chaos in the party,” said Cde Chimene.

She said despite its richness, Manicaland had nothing to show for it.

“The province is endowed with gold, diamonds, vermiculate, phosphate, tantalite and copper. Illegal panning is rampant especially in Chimanimani at Tarka Estate where timber is being destroyed. Our mineral resources should not benefit a few individuals, but Zimbabwe as a whole. Corruption is rampant and panners are wreaking havoc. The country is losing a lot through these illegal activities.

“There is no diamond cutting and polishing in the province, yet most of the diamonds are being mined in Chiadzwa and Chimanimani. The merging of diamond companies is highly appreciated, however, the process should move with speed to ensure that our communities benefit from the diamonds. Furthermore, efforts should be made to acquire equipment relevant for deep mining of diamonds,” she said.

Speaking at the same occasion, Zanu-PF provincial chairman, Dr Samuel Undenge, thanked Dr Amai Mugabe for choosing Manicaland as her first port of call for 2017.

“We are honoured to be the first province to host Dr Amai Mugabe this year. The last time she was here, she empowered the Chimanimani community by donating tractors which have helped in changing lives there. She has continued with her generous donations as she recently donated chicks for income generating projects for women in Manicaland. We want to thank our mother for being an exemplary mother,” said Dr Undenge.

He said Zanu-PF was growing in Manicaland, and come 2018 it would sweep all the seats in the province.

“Zanu-PF is strong in Manicaland. The restructuring exercise went on very well and we now have more districts. We are witnessing defections from parties like Zimbabwe People First and all the MDCs. People are coming back to Zanu-PF in their numbers.

“I also want to reiterate that our candidate for 2018 is President Mugabe,” said Dr Undenge.

In her vote of thanks, Zanu-PF national secretary for transport and welfare Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri said there was unity of purpose in Manicaland.

“We want to thank the First Lady, Dr Amai Mugabe for coming to Manicaland where she continued with her gospel of unity.

“Manicaland is a problem province as most of the opposition leaders are from Manicaland, the likes of the late Bishop Abel Muzorewa, Reverend Ndabaningi Sithole, Edgar Tekere, Simba Makoni, Morgan Tsvangirai, Margret Dongo and now Didymus Mutasa.

“We will continue working hard to consolidate our position as the people’s party in Manicaland. We should put aside all our personal differences for the good of the party,” she said.