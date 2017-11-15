Chimedza dares suspended officials

Sydney Mubaiwa in Zaka

Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs Dr Paul Chimedza has warned two suspended Zaka ruling party legislators to stop conducting business on behalf of ZANU-PF and consider forming their own political party if they are unhappy with the revolutionary party’s decision. Zaka North ZANU-PF legislator Cde Robson Mavhenyengwa and his Zaka Central counterpart Cde Paradzai Chakona were among a cast of nearly 30 senior party officials from Masvingo who were served with prohibition orders to stop conducting party business over their alleged links to former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The ex-VP was axed from both Government and the party for undermining President Mugabe. The two legislators are set to appear before the party’s disciplinary committee. Addressing a ZANU-PF inter-district meeting in Zaka over the weekend, Dr Chimedza lamented the scourge of factionalism in the ruling party in Masvingo that was instigated by officials loyal to Mr Mnangagwa.

“We have one centre of power in ZANU-PF in President Mugabe. President Mugabe said anyone against the one centre of power principle is free to leave the party. Those who are opposed to the President should form their own political parties and we will meet them in the 2018 harmonised elections,” Dr Chimedza said. He said allies of Mr Mnangagwa will not contest in the forthcoming elections to choose Central Committee members ahead of the Extraordinary Congress set for December.

“According to the party‘s constitution, a member who has a pending issue cannot contest for any position in the party until their issue is resolved. As such, we are not expecting those we recommended for expulsion to participate in these elections,” he said. He urged party members to remain steadfast and abide by ZANU-PF principles, adding that the party should be on the lookout for elements bent on infiltrating and destroying the revolutionary party.

“So I say to you, have in mind the need for us to be strong and not be cowed by few people who may want to destroy the party’s ideologies,” he said. In his address at the same meeting, ZANU-PF acting Masvingo provincial chairperson Cde Amasa Nenjana said the Constitution of Zimbabwe allowed each and every citizen freedom to form his or her own political party.

“We were very much annoyed by some rogue party members who went to Bulawayo last week (Presidential Youth Interface Rally) to insult the First Family. If you are not happy to move in this train of Team ZANU-PF, go out and form your own parties.”

“We will not remain quiet and we cannot continue to tolerate these divisive people in our party,” Cde Nenjana said. He warned those elected into the Central Committee to remain resolute and follow party principles.

“To those who are elected as Central Committee members, please remain resolute and abide by the party’s rules, principles and regulations. We do not want any Lacoste member to move on board with us. We want genuine party members to attend the forthcoming Extraordinary ZANU- PF Congress.” The meeting was attended by the Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Mechanisation and Irrigation Development (Cropping), Cde Davis Marapira, Masvingo provincial Women’s League chair Cde Veronica Makonese, Chiredzi East MP and party provincial secretary for administration Cde Danford Masiya and provincial political commisar Cde Jeppy Jaboon, among others.