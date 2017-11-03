Chikomba adopts $3m budget

Miriam Mangwaya in Chivhu

Chikomba Rural District Council (RDC) has adopted a $3 million budget for next year which is focused on infrastructural development, particularly upgrading the road network across the district. The budget will be a 25 percent increase from the $2,4 million budget for the current year.

Presenting the 2018 budget, Chikomba RDC finance committee chairperson Councillor Israel Dhikinya said the budget would be financed mainly from revenue raised from the sale of commercial and residential stands. Cllr Dhikinya emphasised that the main thrust of his council’s 2018 budget was development of infrastructure in the district in line with the Government’s economic blueprint, ZimAsset.

“Although the 2017 financial year had several challenges that forced us not to meet our targets, we will continue to improvise by adopting better strategies so that we can achieve the desired objectives in 2018. About 41 percent of our 2018 budget will be dedicated to development of infrastructure across the district so that we boost the morale amongst our various stakeholders and most importantly the ratepayers,’’ he said.

Cllr Dhikinya said his council had reduced staff costs by 21 percent to commit more funds towards service delivery in line with Government’s directive that local authorities implement the 30:70 ratio for staff costs and service delivery expenditure respectively. Chikomba RDC finance executive officer Mr Hophine Mupamhadzi said they intended to purchase a new grader before the end of this year to improve council’s capacity to rehabilitate and maintain its road network, particularly with the rainy season around the corner..

“A good road network is key to development, therefore, council has decided to beef up its road maintenance fleet by purchasing a new grader before the end of this year,” said Mr Mupamhadzi.