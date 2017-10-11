Chihuri challenges top cops

Comm-Gen Chihuri

Crime Reporter

Police Commissioner-General Dr Augustine Chihuri has challenged senior officers to consider investing part of the proceeds from the Commissioner-General’s Funfair to ensure a steady and reliable income to cater for orphaned and disadvantaged children. Comm-Gen Chihuri was speaking at the handover of various prizes that included 10 vehicles to winners of the raffle conducted during the funfair on Saturday at the Morris Depot Grounds.

“I am appealing to you, the command, to do more than just organising the funfair itself. Please let’s invest part of what we get so that we have a decent income coming in from this. We must invest so that we continue to assist those orphans and disadvantaged children,” Comm-Gen Chihuri said.

He expressed gratitude that the event had been attracting more and more people each year since its inception. Comm-Gen Chihuri said they organised the event in such a way that people would have a fun-filled day. Chief police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba said more than 25 000 people turned up for the event, which was held between Saturday and Sunday morning. She applauded members of the public for the support.

“The huge turnout showed that people are associating themselves with the Zimbabwe Republic Police,” Snr Asst Comm Charamba said.

A total of 19 people were handed over their prizes yesterday which included 10 vehicles — a Toyota Wish, Toyota Vitz (four) and Honda Fit (five). The vehicles were won by Richard Mashamba, Johnson Dongoda, Lilian Madembo, Mariner Chikanda, Isaya Tapera, Thembani Moyo, Ronnie Mberi, Kudakwashe Mbuwo, Faith Gweni and Vincent Manyora. Top musicians Baba naMai Charamba, Nicholas Zakaria, Alick Macheso, Sulumani Chimbetu, Sandra Ndebele, Peter Moyo, Andy Muridzo and Killer T, were among the musicians that performed during the event.

The funfair, which is an annual event, is the brainchild of Dr Chihuri. Children were treated to police vehicle rides, motor-bike rides and jumping castles. Proceeds from the event would go towards the Commissioner General’s Welfare Fund, which caters for more than 600 orphaned and disadvantaged children. The children are survivors of members of the force and the public.