Chidyamakono on course to defend Copa

Ellina Mhlanga in BINDURA

DEFENDING champions Chidyamakono remained on course to defend their title at the Under-15 girls Copa Coca-Cola national finals when they beat Mwenezi 2-1 on penalties in the semi-finals yesterday at Hermann Gmeiner. The finals will be played at Trojan Mine Stadium today. The match had ended goalless in regulation time and Chidyamakono converted two of their penalties through Portia Hungwe and Loreen Mandiki.

Both schools are from Masvingo, with Mwenezi coming in as provincial winners.

Chidyamakono fought their way to ensure they keep their hopes of claiming the title for the fifth time alive.

They will now clash with Mamunyadza from Manicaland who dismissed former champions Vainona 3-1 in the other semi-final.

Chidyamakono coach Yeukai Chiruvu was overwhelmed after their victory.

“I just want to thank God. I am running short of words,” she said.

In today’s match, Chiruvu said they are hoping for a positive result.

“We believe in fair play if we are the best team we are going to win the tournament,” said Chiruvu.

It’s likely to be an interesting game as the two teams met in Group B with Chidyamakono emerging the group winners.

With the top two teams going to the quarter-finals, Mamunyadza proceeded as the runner-up and made it to the semi-finals before making it to the finals.

Coach Albert Mutandwa is looking forward to the tie.

“Definitely we want to win. We want to take the cup to Manicaland. The journey itself was so tough, but we managed at last to enter into the finals, I hope we are going to win.

“We knew quite well that endurance is the only solution to win the games so our players ensured they managed to sail through thick and thin. They played well although the journey was tough,” said Mutandwa.

They got their goals from Spiwe Mugara, who scored a brace, while Yeukai Chivanga weighed in with another goal to make it three.

Vainona’s consolation goal came from Praynance Zvawanda.

The boys final will see Rusununguko from Mashonaland East taking on Pfupajena of Mashonaland West in what also promises to be a thriller as both teams displayed some good football yesterday.

Rusununguko, who were left with 10 players after the vetting process on Thursday, beat hosts Chipindura 1-0 in the semi-final.

Oscar Magejo was on target for Rusununguko after beating his markers on the left side in the 17th minute.

Pfupajena beat Gutu 1-0 from Masvingo with Denzel Simendi scoring the much-needed goal to advance to the final.

Both teams will be gunning for the championship.

However, Rusununguko coach Eremu Joseph Madzinga said there is need to relook at the vetting process, which includes physical vetting.

“I personally feel they must relax it a bit because I have a number of guys who played in the Naph games last year and they were vetted out yet they have all their documents.

“Maybe that aspect of physical appearance must be revised,” said Madzinga.

Gutu and Chipindura will meet in the third and fourth play-offs while Vainona and Mwenezi clash in the girls section.