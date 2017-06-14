Chevrons in Scotland

Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe senior men’s cricket squad has arrived in Scotland on the first leg of a tour that also includes the Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

The squad, which left Harare on Sunday evening for Dubai en-route to Glasgow, arrived in Scotland’s largest city on Monday afternoon and then travelled by bus to the capital, Edinburgh, where the matches will be played.

The first ODI between Scotland and Zimbabwe is on tomorrow and the second on Saturday, both at The Grange.

Zimbabwe will practice at an indoor facility today because Scotland are hosting Namibia in the second of two International Cricket Council World Cricket League Championship 50-over matches at The Grange, and rain has made all the other alternative venues in the Scottish capital unplayable.

Ryan Burl, who is with the Zimbabwe academy side training and playing in England, joined the national squad last night, while two other academy players — Tarisai Musakanda and Richard Ngarava — were expected in Edinburgh from Liverpool yesterday morning.

The last time Zimbabwe played Scotland was during the 2016 ICC World Twenty20 tournament, when Zimbabwe won by 11 runs.

After the two ODI matches against Scotland, the Zimbabwe squad will go to the Netherlands on Sunday, for three one-day matches in Amsterdam from June 21-25.

After the European leg of their tour, Zimbabwe will proceed to Sri Lanka for five ODI matches and one Test match.

The ODI matches will be split from June 30 to July 10 while the Test match begins on July 14.