Cheating wife threatened with death

Takudzwa Matambura Herald Reporter

A Waterfalls man found out that he was not the biological father of the boy he has been calling his son for the past four years after DNA tests exposed the hoax.

This was revealed during a court session in which Nomsa Mapiye (36) is accusing her husband, Amon Mapiye (39), of pointing a firearm at her after he discovered that his presumed son was a product of Nomsa’s extra-marital affair.

Nomsa also confirmed in court that the child belonged to one Innocent Mutero.

Amon, who pleaded innocence, appeared before Mbare magistrate Ms Gladys Moyo yesterday facing charges under the Firearms Act.

In his defence through his legal team, Amon told the court that it was out of shame that Nomsa reported the matter to the police following DNA confirmation that she had committed adultery.

Allegations are that on February 17, Amon returned home in the evening and asked Nomsa if she had not received the message that she should leave their matrimonial home.

It is alleged that Amon proceeded to tell Nomsa that if she did not comply, she was eventually going to leave the house as a corpse.

The court heard that Amon verbally insulted Nomsa saying she was worse than the devil for making him raise a child who was not his and allegedly pointed the gun at Nomsa for about a minute before his uncle intervened.

The court heard that Amon returned to the room where he had taken the pistol while the Nomsa headed to Waterfalls Police Station to report the matter.

The Beretta pistol was produced in court as evidence.

Mr Lawrence Gangarahwe prosecuted.