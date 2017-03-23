Cheapest Manyuchi ticket $45

Gilbert Munetsi Sports Correspondent

CHARLES MANYUCHI’S battle against Qudratillo Abduqaxorov in Singapore this Saturday is such a high-profile event the promoter of the event, Alexander Shah of Cartel Promotions, has pegged the cheapest admission tickets at $45 for the show. Others will have to pay $100 for premium and while for the ringside, the VIPs will part with $150. Manyuchi still owes a date with Dmitry Mikhaylenko of Russia who was given the chance to fight as an interim champion after the Zimbabwean didn’t defend his title within the stipulated time frame.

For Manyuchi to return to Eketarinburg for the rematch with “The Mechanic”, he first has to overcome the hurdle in Singapore.

There has been a lot of talk from the Zimbabwean’s Zambian handlers (Oriental Quarries Boxing Promotions) that they wish to see their boy challenge the A-list of world boxers in his division.

Rated the 23rd best pound-for-pound pugilist in the world, Manyuchi’s fame has gone far and wide and there are reports that some promoters are travelling from Las Vegas in the United States.

“I have a wife and my second wife is boxing. I don’t drink, I don’t smoke, but I live and eat boxing. I fight for the name Charles Manyuchi. I fight for Zimbabwe. I fight for Zambia.

“I fight for Oriental Quarries Boxing Promotions and I fight for Mr T35,’’ said Manyuchi.

He is set to dedicate this fight to his principal sponsor, Mr T35 who have stood by him over the years and assisted him to establish a car sales business.