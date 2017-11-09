Chawanda on legends squad

Grace Chingoma Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER Warriors skipper Ephraim Chawanda says he was never consulted by those who put together the Zimbabwe Legends who are set to take on the Barcelona Legends in a high-profile exhibition match at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday. The former Dream Team star said he was surprised to be included in the list of players who are scheduled to take on the Barca Legends.

He feels the organisers should have checked on his availability before including his name on the list of the players set to take on the Barca Legends. Peter Ndlovu, Benjani Mwaruwari and Norman Mapeza are the other former Warriors stars who have been named in the team. Harlington Shereni, who played in France and also starred for Dynamos, said he will take part in the match but Chawanda said he would not be part of the show.

“My friends and family have been misled by the media that I will be in Zimbabwe for a certain game in Harare, it’s a lie,’’ he said on his Facebook page. For those who put my name on such a list without consulting me, for lack of better words, please go to hell. I cannot be part of disorganisation or a circus that disrespects former footballers.”

Yesterday, ZIFA spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela said they will not respond to social media posts. Gwesela added that they were expecting the players to start tripping into camp tomorrow and tickets for the players based outside the country were being organised. Sources said ZIFA did not expect all the former players they wanted to feature in the match because of logistical issues.

“Of course, there was always an expectation that not everyone called will make it because even in the competitive matches, not everyone who is called comes to camp,’’ the sources said.

“Even right now, as we speak, a South African star Thulani Serero has snubbed the call to come to represent his country in a World Cup qualifier because he says he only wants to come where he is guaranteed a first-team place. This is the first time that such an initiative has been done and you can’t expect everything to sail smoothly but remember there were some who were saying the Barca Legends were not coming but they are really on the way here and that is big.’’

However, some of the players based in England are likely not to feature in the match as they are understood to be battling to regularise their documents and haven’t been home since leaving the country. However, Mwaruwari, who shuttles between South Africa and England and comes home on a regular basis, has already committed himself to feature in the high-profile match.

Zimbabwe Legends Squad

Goalkeepers: Brenna Msiska, Muzondiwa Mugadza, Gift Muzadzi, Japhet Mparutsa.

Defenders: Ephraim Chawanda, Edelbert Dinha, Charles Yohane, Dumisani Mpofu, Dazzy Kapenya, Bekhithemba Ndlovu, Innocent Chikoya, Harlington Shereni, Thulani Biya Ncube, Norman Mapeza, Kaitano Tembo.

Midfielders: Callisto Pasuwa, Johannes Ngodzo, Kennedy Nagoli, Moses Chunga, Esrom Nyandoro,Tinashe Nengomasha, Joel Lupahla, Desmond Maringwa, Ronald Sibanda.

Strikers: Edward Sadomba, Agent Sawu, Zenzo Moyo, Benjani Mwaruwari, Peter Ndlovu, Madinda Ndlovu, William Mugeyi, Wilfred Mugeyi, Ian Gorowa.