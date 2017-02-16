Chasweka’s heart bleeds for Linyama

Ellina Mhlanga Sports Reporter

FORMER Black Aces and Chapungu United midfielder Moses “Gwejegweje” Chasweka says his heart bleeds when he sees a talent like Sydney Linyama’s going to waste.

Linyama, who was recently released by former Premiership soccer champions Dynamos over disciplinary issues, is currently hunting for a new team.

He could join CAPS United.

Chasweka (56), who is a family friend of the Linyamas in Mbare, said he has known the family to produce talented players and had thought that Sydney would walk in his father’s footsteps.

Linyama’s father — Leon ‘Tingo’ — was one of the country’s top goalkeepers in the 1980s.

“Sydney is like a son to me so I would love very much for him to play abroad. But he has to change. He is a hard worker, my heart cries for him, it bleeds for him.

“Right now he does not have a club and for a player of his stature it’s uncalled for. Sydney is one of the best defenders in the Premier League. I personally feel that Elisha Muroiwa’s place in the senior national soccer team belongs to Sydney but that’s not the case because of his disciplinary record and it’s so sad.

“And I am giving this advice as a father to him and a coach. I haven’t had time to speak to him personally but I would wish to meet him and give him some words of wisdom.

“His father — Leon — was a brilliant goalkeeper with the right attitude. His uncle Boniface ‘Achimwene’ Kabwe was a brilliant player, who played for Dynamos. He must follow in his footsteps. He (Kabwe) was disciplined on and off the pitch. He must emulate such people,” said Chasweka.

Sydney was one of the four players off-loaded by Dynamos because the DeMbare technical team felt they were a bad influence on other players.

The others are Rodrick Mutuma, who is now at Highlanders, Jacob Muzokomba and Stephen Alimenda.

After he was sacked by Dynamos, Sydney tried his luck at Premiership newboys Yadah Stars, but was turned away by the Prophet Walter Magaya-owned side.

He now looks set to join the Green Machine and was at the club’s training session yesterday.

Chasweka urged the current crop of players to remain disciplined if they are to realise their full potential in the sport.

“I played for the Air Force of Zimbabwe team, Chapungu, from 1985 to 1992. I was a disciplined player. Before that, I used to carry the kit bags of the late great players Archford ‘Chehuchi’ Chimutanda and David Muchineripi at Black Aces when I was the youngest player there because they used to trust me and I was very loyal to the club.

“I also survived at Chapungu United because I used to command a lot of respect from the senior players and the executive and I still remember in the 90s when we qualified for the World Military Games I was given the medal and a trophy for the most disciplined player,” said Chasweka.