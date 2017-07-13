Charsley to captain Craven Week team

Mehluli Sibanda in BULAWAYO

FOR the fourth year running, a forward from Falcon College will lead the Old Mutual Zimbabwe Junior Sables at the Coca-Cola Under-18 Craven Week.

Flank Jack Charsley was named the captain for this year’s tournament to be staged at Saint Stithians College in Johannesburg, South Africa, next week.

In 2014, prop Stephen Bhasera was the captain, hooker Brian Muntanga was the leader in 2015 and last year flank Stuart Dodington led the Junior Sables at Kearsney College in Durban.

Charsley, one of the outstanding players for the Falcon College Mad Dogs will be deputised by first centre Mazvitaishe Nyamarebvu of Peterhouse. Flank Sean Mapendamunda of Prince Edward School has been named the captain of the Academy Week side which is making its debut at the tournament. First centre, Sean Maenzanise, also from PE is the vice captain.

The two teams have been rocked by injuries. For the Scott Gray-coached Craven Week side, flyhalf Tabonga Ngonyamo of Peterhouse has been ruled out by injury with his place taken up by Leeroy Kagodora of Prince Edward School.

Basil Dingiswayo’s Academy Week side has seen three changes. Flank Nathan Tanyanyiwa broke his arm while turning out for PE and has been replaced by James Owuru of Churchill.

Falcon College wing Siampunga Sindaza has taken up Kagodora’s place while Joshua Allardice of Falcon comes in for Keegan Schultz who has withdrawn.

With Ngonyamo ruled out by injury, Tinashe Hombiro of PE, seen as the best goal kicking schoolboy number 10 in the country at the moment, should revert to that position after he was initially selected at fullback.