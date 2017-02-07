Champions League excites Amidu

Eddie Chikamhi: Senior Sports Reporter

CAPS United forward Brian Abbas Amidu is excited by the prospects of playing in the CAF Champions League for the first time in his career.The 26-year-old, who has also played top-flight football in South Africa and the United Arab Emirates, has decided to stay on at Makepekepe after his one-year deal with the champions expired at the end of 2016.

Winning the title with the Green Machine has been one of the highlights in his career and now he wants to go further and make his presence felt in continental club football.

Although competition for places remains a reality at the Green Machine, Amidu yesterday told The Herald he had been working hard to earn his place in the side.

The former Kaizer Chiefs and Black Leopards man was not satisfied playing cameo roles in the championship campaign last season and wants to be among the prominent players this year.

The Champions League stage has given him an extra incentive.

“For me as an individual, this is a great opportunity. It’s a great chance and I would want to leave a mark playing for CAPS United in this tournament.

“Of course, I have never played in the Champions League before. But these are the types of games that could change lives forever.

“There are good examples from people like Edward Sadomba.

“He did very well in this tournament I think almost 10 years ago and he grew to become one of the top players in Africa after he moved to Sudan.

“As players we should always aim to be the best in what we do,” said Amidu.

Makepekepe will open their campaign away in Lesotho this weekend when they face the country’s champions Lioli in the first leg of the preliminary round tie at the Sesotho Stadium.

The return leg will be at the National Sports Stadium a week later with winners scheduled to clash against former champions TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

CAPS United are eager to scale heights by reaching the group stage of the competition for the first time. They have been busy with the preparations and this week they are putting final touches to their game.

The Green Machine played an international friendly match against Ferreviario da Beira at home before embarking on a tour of Zambia where they also engaged Red Arrows and Zanaco.

Amidu was on target in two of the three high profile pre-season friendly matches and is upbeat that Makepekepe will be able to rise on the big stage.

“We are quite happy, the morale is high. At the same time what we have been doing in terms of team building and the friendly matches that we have played, have helped us a lot because we are now a unit.

“Our coach Lloyd Chitembwe and his technical team have been motivating us a lot and pushing us to the limits without putting unnecessary pressure on us. So I think we are ready,” said Amidu.

Meanwhile, CAPS United president Farai Jere yesterday met with the club’s legends who are based in the United Kingdom.

The Green Machine legends expressed satisfaction with the way Jere has turned the club around and said they wanted to invest in the team’s academy to ensure it continues to provide good players for the first team.

Jere is in the UK and is expected home tomorrow.

“It was a very fruitful meeting and the guys here are happy with what we are doing and they want to play a big part in the success of their team and we will continue the engagement,” said Jere.