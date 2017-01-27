Chabaya sworn in

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

Newly elected Bikita West Member of Parliament Cde Beauty Chabaya (Zanu-PF) was yesterday sworn in as a legislator in the National Assembly. Clerk of Parliament Mr Kennedy Chokuda administered the oath in terms of the Constitution, after Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda officially informed the House of the election of Cde Chabaya.

Cde Chabaya was declared the winner in Bikita West in a by-election last weekend after she garnered 13 156 votes, followed by Mr Kudakwashe Gopo of ZimPF who trailed with a distant 2 453 votes.

Independent candidate Mr Innocent Muzvimbiri weighed in with 725 votes, followed by Mr Madock Chivasa (NCA) with 343.

Mr Terrence Tanyaradzwa Makomborero (PDZ) got 132 votes, while former MDC-T legislator for the same constituency Mr Heya Shoko got a wooden spoon of a paltry 76 votes. Cde Chabaya was sworn in amid a rousing applause from the floor.

After she was sworn in, she proceeded to shake hands with Adv Mudenda, before doing the same with Government ministers on the front row.

Meanwhile, the Land Commission Bill sailed through in the National Assembly yesterday after being steered by Lands and Rural Resettlement Minister Dr Douglas Mombeshora.

The proposed law now awaits transmission to the Senate before going to the President for his assent.

The Bill is set to lay the foundation for the Land Commission to carry out periodic land audits countrywide and is also expected to help resolve land disputes. The commission will take over functions previously performed by the Agricultural Land Resettlement Board.

Government is prioritising the Bill as it moves to realign various laws with the new Constitution adopted in 2013 and refine the land reform programme.

In a related matter, Buhera South MP Cde Joseph Chinotimba (Zanu-PF) yesterday hailed Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor Dr John Mangudya for launching an investigation into bank charges, which most MPs had complained were too high.

The probe of financial institutions by the central bank stemmed from complaints from several legislators on Wednesday during the question and answer session, as they grilled Finance and Economic Development Minister Patrick Chinamasa on why banks were being allowed to levy high charges on transaction, particularly on POS.