Cde Chinx still in hospital

Sophie Chese-Msowa Arts Correspondent

Veteran Chimurenga singer Dickson Chingaira who is popularly known as Cde Chinx is still admitted at West End Hospital.

Close sources say the “Rodger stand by” hit maker has been diagnosed with blood cancer.

In an interview, Cde Chingaira’s wife, Mrs Zodwa Chingaira said her husband’s condition was improving by the day but could not divulge more information pertaining to his health.

“It is true Cde Chinx is still in hospital at West End. I cannot say much about the illness I am still to get enough information pertaining to that. What I can say is his health is improving by day and we hope he will be fine and out soon,” she said.

When he was interviewed by our sister paper The Sunday Mail early this year Cde Chinx could not tell what kind of disease he was suffering from.

He only said the disease was making him feel weak in the joints.

He even tried to seek help from prophets, apostolic faith churches and also traditional healers to no avail. Early this year Cde Chinx released an album featuring Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services Civic Education despite his ill health.

The album titled “Good Zimbabwe” that carries seven tracks was recorded at Diamond Studios in Harare. It carries songs such as “Nzira dzemasoja”,” Nyeve Nyeve”, “Nzirara dzemayouth” and “Unity”.