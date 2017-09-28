Cash, forex traders put on notice

September 28, 2017 Headlines, Top Stories
Minister Chinamasa

Minister Chinamasa

Daniel Nemukuyu Senior Reporter—
CABINET has approved a host of measures to arrest artificial shortages of basic commodities and the price madness triggered by economic saboteurs through social media, with Finance and Economic Development Minister Patrick Chinamasa firing warning shots at illegal cash vendors on the streets. Government will also pull the trigger on traders who prefer selling their commodities in United States dollar notes and hike prices for those using bank swipe, bond notes or Ecocash.

At a joint state-of-the-economy address in Harare yesterday, Minister Chinamasa, his Industry and Commerce counterpart Mike Bimha and Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Christopher Mushohwe said the crisis was artificial and there was no need to panic. The ministers said Government was seriously considering counter-measures to safeguard the economy against social media abusers, including speeding up the enactment of cyber crime laws.

Watch video here……………

Government, the ministers said, was also working on improving the availability of foreign currency to ensure consistent production and supply of cooking oil and other basic commodities. Minister Chinamasa said illegal cash vending was rampant on the streets, contributing to economic challenges the nation was facing, hence the need to arrest the vendors and seize their monies.

“We are worried about the presence of city vendors buying and selling currency in the streets. We are taking measures to ensure the police are empowered to arrest those elements and seize whatever currency involved. Where we establish that the illegal transactions were done through bank accounts, the legislation will empower the freezing of those bank accounts. We are also going to trace and understand the trail of money whether bond notes or US dollars, as that money leaves the central bank, goes to the commercial banks and finally to the customers. We will find the weak links and then close the loopholes,” said Minister Chinamasa.

The minister said measures will be put in place to end the four-tier pricing system where prices for one commodity differ depending on the mode of payment. “The four-tier pricing system where traders would charge a price for cash US dollars, a different price for cash bond notes, one for RTGS and another for Ecocash should also come to an end,” he said. Minister Chinamasa said Cabinet had since drafted and approved drastic measures to sanitise business and the measures were now being crafted into a Bill at the Attorney-General’s Office.

If the measures were to be passed into law, the Minister said, will see the cancellation of licences for traders who receive money but do not take it to the bank. Minister Chinamasa said the artisanal mining sector was now a preserve of indigenous people adding that foreigners should quickly quit the business.

“We have agreed that artisanal mining is a preserve of the indigenous players. Foreigners in that sector should simply leave the business to pave way for our own people. One cannot come from other continents to do gold panning here. That is an area for our own people,” said the minister (edited).

Minister Mushohwe said Government was aware of the social media abusers and action will soon be taken against them. He added that social media platform service providers should cooperate with the Government to end abuses. “We are aware of the people playing these games on social media. “We have since had a meeting with providers of social media platforms that are being used and we expected some cooperation. “However, we do not seem to see the cooperation and we intend to engage them again,” he said.

Minister Mushohwe warned the service providers against being caught on the wrong side of the law in that respect. “The service providers whose platforms are being abused must take heed and be advised not to be caught on the wrong side of the law because they are not faceless. What is faceless is the person abusing the platforms,” he said. Minister Mushohwe said Government was working on the Cyber Security Bill which is expected to address the social media menace.

Watch video here……

Minister Bimha assured the nation that Government will continue to ensure that foreign currency was available for the industry to ensure consistent production and supply of cooking oil and other basic commodities. “There is assurance that foreign currency will be made available to ensure production of adequate cooking oil. “Government is also working on incentives for farmers to encourage them to grow sunflower, soya beans and others crops that produces oil so that we produce oil without foreign imports,” he said.

Minister Bimha said his ministry was carrying out surveys countrywide to assess the availability of basic commodities on the shelves. The ministry will also identify those behind the non-availability of the commodities, if there are any shortages.
Pin It

Related Posts

  • Sadly Zimba

    1. The reason there is a black market is because you and the banks are thieves and are not be trusted. i trust to get cash at road port 24/365!
    2. If you actually let business have 2 – 3 tier prices the system would work it’s self out because rather people source their own cash and get the best cash prices instead of this hedged system we have now.

  • Gaitot

    yes those 2 number one culprits

  • Gaitor

    These companies sleep and dine with the

  • Nelia

    Gedion Gonomics (economics) wont work Sir

    • masvukupete

      Spend what you gather is the simple solution (Biti 2008 to 2013), unfortunately amai, sons, mkwasha, vazukuru, stepson spend more than the Zim taxman collects.

      Is it a coincidence that the system started crumbling after the 2013 resounding victory after these diesel oozing n’angas took control again.

  • Cde Jairos Tapfuma

    You are right comrade. Vana Bathroom Boutique itora mari United, i wonder if they even bank.

    • Jan Van Der Voort

      How do you expect Bathroom Boutique to get any stock from South Africa if the government doesn’t reserve US dollars for them to pay their South African suppliers? Are there any suppliers of bathroom stuff in Zimbabwe? Just asking…

  • Cde Jairos Tapfuma

    Where do we get the cash from> What do they need hard currency for all the time? To the extent that they do not believe in having bank cards themselves? And we smile at them,? Anyone can buy and sell tiles…one day they will be out of this country if they behave as if Zim is just a play ground where you s*** pamadiro.

  • areas indeed!

    “…That is an areas for our own people,” said the minister…” that is an AREAS, eish!!

    • theheraldonline

      Thanks for picking the typo. We have since corrected and acknowledged. Good day.

  • Cde Jairos Tapfuma

    Makombe, your language tells that you have been through tertiary college, but your reasoning is pointing otherwise. Do not mix issues here. We have had several accidents caused by the mere fact that some cars do not have simple things like rear reflectors. When such cars break down, the drivers do not even have triacngle reflectors, and they use empty 5 liter plastic containers (zvigubhu) or tree branches in order to alert other motorists. That does not work. It’s nonsensical. Why move around with a car without a tail light in first place? Ingoro here nhai sahwira?

    Police should be found everywhere…we also need them to act against forex dealers, but only if Mangudya tells us where those dealers are getting mint notes sealed in RBZ bands…It’s the RBZ Governor who is simply playing games, or he is lost way too much zvekutadza kuziva what’s happening around him.

  • Cde Jairos Tapfuma

    Mushohwe is hiding behind a finger. He knows the chief culprit when it comes to social media abuse…non other than their fellow Professor in the G40 camp. Probably he did it with the idea to soil Mnangagwa’s name since he was acting president when panic buying took place. Musoro-zai ndiye honzeri.
    Panic is bound to happen anytime anywhere…it is normal. what i would suggest though is for Gvt to demand back their bond notes and replace them with coins, then we will see if the Roadport dealers will hire trucks to carry the tonnes of coins.

  • Cde Jairos Tapfuma

    The journalists failed to ask that crucial but bare question. You are dead right.

  • zimbotry

    The people no longer believe the Government. Therein is one of the biggest problems. There is no trust or faith in their words and , as in this case, the message conflicts with each spokesman. How is it possible to know the real situation? Is it a surprise people fear the worst?