Cash bonus for civil servants

Felex Share Senior Reporter

Civil servants will get their 2016 bonuses in cash, starting next month and payments will be staggered until August.

The deal was hammered when four Cabinet ministers met civil servants’ representatives for three hours in Harare yesterday.

First to access their 13th cheque next month will be members of the Zimbabwe National Army, Air Force of Zimbabwe and the health sector.

In May, Government will pay members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS).

Teachers will get their dues in June.

The last batch, commonly referred to as the rest of the civil service, will be paid in August.

The Government delegation to yesterday’s indaba comprised ministers Patrick Chinamasa (Finance and Economic Development), Prisca Mupfumira (Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare), David Parirenyatwa (Health and Child Care) and Saviour Kasukuwere (Local Government, Public Works and National Housing).

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor Dr John Mangudya was also part of the meeting.

Speaking after the meeting, Minister Mupfumira said they had finally reached consensus with the workers’ representatives.

“You recall we met on the 25th of January and put a proposal for the bonus issue,” she said.

“We had agreed we would meet on the 20th of February after consulting our constituencies. We could not hold the meetings because one key stakeholder, the holder of the purse (Minister Chinamasa) was away on other important business hence we have had our meeting today.

“I am glad to report that after deliberations, we have finally come up with an agreed position where we are going to be paying our civil servants their bonuses in a staggered form. The money will be paid beginning end of April, May, June and August. ”

On why no one would be paid in July, Minister Mupfumira said: “We have discussed and agreed. Whether there is or not, that’s not an issue. We have cash-flow problems and have to make other payments and we know that it is feasible to give them in August and not July. The issue is we have agreed on a position and we are going to be making our payments.”

Apex Council chairperson Mrs Cecilia Alexander said: “I want to confirm that we have finally agreed on the payment of bonuses in cash and staggered form. Dates will be advised.”

In January, Government had offered its workers three payment options to settle the bonuses.

These included residential stands, a cash stipend coupled with non-monetary benefits and property investment bonds.

The workers rejected all the options.

In the build-up to yesterday’s meeting, the workers had threatened to demonstrate against the employer.

The demonstration, which had been scheduled for yesterday, was cancelled last Friday after Government invited the workers for negotiations.

Minister Chinamasa said despite presenting the 2017 National Budget, Government would mobilise the additional $180 million needed to pay the bonuses.

“That is our problem, don’t worry,” he said. “We will certainly mobilise the resources.”

Dr Mangudya said staggering payment of the bonuses would give banks ample time to mobilise funds.

“When civil servants are being paid they get that money from banks,” he said.

“We want to ensure there are no queues hence the need to stagger. We need to give banks the time to mobilise funds to give the workers. All money issues end up with the Central Bank. We know exactly the state of affairs of Government and therefore it would be unwise for the Government to meet without the Central Bank. At the end of the day, it is the Central Bank that has got the purse.”

Cash flow challenges have seen Government at times shifting pay dates for civil servants.