Carry your cross, magistrate tells Sulu

March 7, 2017 Crime & Courts
Suluman Chimbetu

Suluman Chimbetu

Anesu Chakabva Herald Reporter
A bid by Dendera maestro Sulumani Chimbetu for a downward variation of maintenance for his two minor children was dismissed at the Harare Civil Court.

Harare magistrate Mrs Barbara Mateko dismissed the singer’s application in which he sought an order to reduce maintenance fees for his children with former wife Marygold Mutemasango.

Chimbetu argued that the court had previously granted an order that he pays $500 for his two minor children without taking into account his modest income.

He told the court that after meeting his monthly overheads he was left with not more than $280 as he survives on live shows because of piracy.

He also said that Mutemasango was gainfully employed and led a comfortable life,a sign that she can afford to cater for the children.

Chimbetu also told the court that he was dependent on his current wife for his sustenance.

However, Mrs Mateko argued that Chimbetu had failed to provide the court with proof of his income or his standard of living as there were misdirections in some instances.

It was also noted that although the musician’s livelihood was mainly supported by a well-wisher, he still has other substantial sources of income and was, therefore, misdirecting the court with regards to his earnings.

Chimbetu failed to convince the court or justify his claims, hence the dismissal of his application.
  • yowe

    Be a man Sulu

  • General Nundo

    bhadhara

  • PRAGG

    this thing of unzip and zipping will cost you for life after enjoying 10min of amusement

    you end up spending a fortune to a child who will forsake you for your fatherless action a sorry state to fathers

  • chief Wezhira

    Ko ndopanoti kuzipirwaka chikomana. If you jump from one pot to another you should make sure the first pot is well cleaned and contents well catered for.

  • Chinos

    Iwe haunyare Sulu. You earn a lot of money chengeta vana

  • Mini Brief

    Huimbi hauna kusiyana nekutamba juga aya maface anopedza mari dzavo #### pamwe nekupfeka tuhembe twemachina. Asi kuchengeta mhuri havade vanoda kuramba vari majaya fty ngavaite sana Nicolas zakaria kubva kudhara vakagara nemudzimai wavo havabude pese pese pa news kana mupepa kana vobuda vanenge vachirapa nyika nemanzwi kwete zvetupwere utu tuchiri kumisa ####