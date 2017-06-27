Caps, Yadah face off

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

THINGS may have gone wrong for CAPS United in the CAF Champions League in recent weeks, but coach Lloyd Chitembwe has chosen to focus on the positives back home when they face Yadah at Morris Depot. The match kicks-off at 3pm. The Harare giants are battling to clear a huge fixture backlog after falling behind schedule because of their participation in Africa’s premier inter-club football tournament.

Makepekepe need to bounce back from the identical 2-4 back-to-back defeats at the hands of Libyan giants Al-Ahli Tripoli which left them with mountains to climb in Group B of the tournament.

Chitembwe was clearly disappointed by his team’s performance, especially the sloppy defending.

The former midfielder, however, believes his charges have put their frustrations behind them and are primed for a positive result this afternoon.

Makepekepe have had a decent start in the domestic competition and will be looking to continue from where they left when they thrashed Bantu Rovers 3-0 two weeks ago.

Chitembwe yesterday said they hold the match against Yadah with the same importance with which they treat the Champions League.

“It’s something that we have been doing this season. It’s a new experience for all of us and it’s quite interesting that week in and week out we are getting to plan for games,’’ said Chitembwe.

“All the games that we play are very important. We are not the kind of team that finds some games more important than others.

“In terms of health bill I think we are getting to where we want ourselves to be. I think almost everyone who has been nursing injury is back at training save for Hardlife (Zvirekwi) who has taken a few days off.

“We always have our supporters in mind. The CAPS United fans have been very supportive. Their contribution has been immense and that is why we work very hard every time to try and make them happy.’’

Makepekepe have been plagued by injuries in recent weeks, but Chitembwe yesterday sounded upbeat.

Midfielder Tafadzwa Rusike, who missed the last Champions League match, is also likely to return this afternoon.

But skipper Zvirekwi has been given time off to fully recover especially with another important date coming up this Sunday when they host Zamalek.

Their opponents Yadah have been experiencing a bad patch of late, but the Premiership newboys’ coach Jairos Tapera yesterday said they were keen to bounce back.

They lost their last two matches to Bulawayo City and How Mine by identical 2-1 margins and dropped into the bottom four.

“Of course, we lost our last two matches, but each and every game is different. CAPS United are a big team and we respect them, but we have to appease our fans.

“I am sure beating CAPS United will go a long way to help restore our confidence and the form that we had when we started the season. So we are ready for the champions of Zimbabwe,” said Tapera.

The newboys will have to do without one of their star players Leeroy Mavunga who is currently with the Warriors at the COSAFA Castle Cup tournament.

The situation has not been made better by the spate of injuries that have left Morris Musiyakuvi, who has been one of their best players, Johannes Sibanda, Leeroy Murape and Brian Chikwenya grounded.

Fixtures

Today: Yadah v CAPS United (Morris Depot, 3pm)