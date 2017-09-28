CAPS United stop Gamecocks

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

CAPS Utd . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (0) 1

Chicken Inn . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

DOMINIC Chungwa is slowly staking his claim in this year’s race for the Golden Boot when he lit the night at the National Sports Stadium with a fine finish as CAPS United floored title contenders Chicken Inn at the National Sports Stadium. The burly striker answered the call with eight minutes of regulation time remaining, beating goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze in a crowded box for his 11th goal of the season.

Chungwa has been scoring all the important goals for Makepekepe of late after recovering from a poor start this season. He can now fancy his chances at the individual accolade after coming to within a goal of Dynamos’ Cameroonian import Joel Epoupa Ntouba. The goal helped the Green Machine stretch their winning run to four games as they climbed one place up the ladder into fifth position.

However, Makepekepe assistant coach Fungai Tostao Kwashi played down the incredible fightback by the Green Machine. “It’s now the business end of the season so it’s all about grinding results and it feels great winning against the champions of two seasons ago. It was a tough game and well done to Dominic Chungwa as well. He got the goal for us and goes to 11 goals. The wins keep coming and we thank God for that because without him we could not have managed that. No doubt it was a tough game but we take it and we are grateful,” said Kwashi.

Chungwa’s goal probably eclipsed the struggles by both teams on a windy night at the giant stadium. But Chicken Inn, who were inspired by their midfield talisman Clemence Matawu, had some good chances early in the match and were twice denied by the woodwork. Somehow Makepekepe at times looked fidgety in defence with goalkeeper Prosper Chigumba also making some bizarre errors on the night.

Chungwa had the supporters on their feet when he bulldozed his way through the middle in the 68th minute but was denied by goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze who stuck his leg out to block the ball out for corner from point blank. Makepekepe’s win yesterday inadvertently helped bitter rivals Dynamos stay at the top of the table ahead of their clash against Shabanie Mine at Maglas this afternoon. Stung by the defeat, the Gamecocks coach Rahman Gumbo refused to entertain the media.

“Right now we are not even talking about the title. We are taking it one game at a time, step by step we go up the ladder,’’ said Kwashi.

“We don’t want to get too much ahead of ourselves, we don’t want to be big headed, we don’t want to behave like amateurs, we are professionals. “Yes we are the champions but it’s all about winning football games and we are happy we have won another football game.’’

Teams

CAPS Utd: P. Chigumba, K. Nyamupfukudza, V. Musarurwa, G. Goriyati, S. Makatuka, D. Chafa, M. Muchenje, H. Zvirekwi, P. Bamusi, J. Zhuwawu (A. Chidiebere, 48th min), D. Chungwa (C. Kamhapa, 89th min)

Chicken Inn: E. Chipezeze, P. Bernard, D. Lunga, T. Goredema, G. Goddard, C. Matawu, P. Madhazi, C. Samakweri, K. Gurure, (O. Tarumbwa, 53rd min), D. Nyandoro, C. Dhuwa (B. Juru, 61st min)