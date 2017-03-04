CAPS United charter plane for DRC trip

Sports Reporter

CAPS United management are not leaving any stone unturned in their preparations for the CAF Champions League first round tie against African giants TP Mazembe next week. The Harare giants yesterday confirmed they have chartered a plane for the trip to the Democratic Republic of Congo and are planning to leave on match day and return soon after the game.

The teams will clash in the first leg next Sunday in Lubumbashi, with the return match scheduled seven days later at the National Sports Stadium.

Makepekepe chief executive Cuthbert Chitima yesterday told The Herald that they found it economically sound to charter a plane rather than use the usual commercial fights.

“Our travel plans are going on well and it’s confirmed we are going to charter a plane to the DRC. We decided to go that route because we discovered after we had taken quotations that it was actually cheaper to charter than to use a commercial flight.

“So we have secured a small plane which takes about 45 people on board and that is generally the delegation of players, coaching staff and other officials. “It’s unfortunate we cannot accommodate the supporters but we will be more than happy if they can arrange themselves and follow the team to DRC.

“I’m told a coach can reach Kinshasa from Harare, but it’s a distance though,” said Chitima.

The driving distance between Harare and Kinshasa is approximately 3 355km, which can take up to four days of travelling by road.

Makepekepe beat Lioli of Lesotho 2-1 in the preliminary round and now need to find a way past the five-time African champions to realise their dream of playing in the group stage this year.

While acknowledging the intensity of the contest in their hands, Chitima ruled out the possibility of rolling out special incentives to boost the players.

“TP Mazembe are an opponent just like any other team that we have played, so we just need to get ourselves prepared for that match. We just need to concentrate, no need to give this match special treatment.”

Team president Farai Jere has also visited the players at the training ground to raise the morale. Midfielder Abbas Amidu said the players are pumped up and are looking forward to the match.

“We are really looking forward to this match. These are the kind of games that are self-inspiring because beating TP Mazembe will get you noticed from all over the continent.

“It’s a big game. Remember they are five-time champions. We are the underdogs but at the end of the day the team that puts more effort is more likely to win the game.

“I believe it’s good we are playing them now. These are the kind of games that require us to plan first and if we progress, we will be more prepared for some really tough games. So playing TP Mazembe makes it interesting.

“They are playing in front of their supporters first and these supporters want results. So they will be having that pressure but we just have to avoid conceding an early goal,” said Amidu.