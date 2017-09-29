CAPS take aim at FC Platinum

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

CAPS United are happy playing the role of the party spoilers in the championship race and have warned title-chasers FC Platinum they could spike their match in their next assignment at Mandava tomorrow.

Makepekepe have been wreaking havoc at the top where Dynamos, Ngezi Platinum Stars, FC Platinum and Chicken Inn are involved in a fierce race for the title. The Green Machine have beaten all the title contenders this season, at least once, including FC Platinum. They denied Chicken Inn the opportunity to reclaim top spot on Wednesday, just days after they had also ruined bitter rivals Dynamos’ chance of landing the top spot for the first time the previous week.

Dominic Chungwa, whose stock has been rising with 11 goals in the bag now, scored in both matches to win give his team identical 1-0 wins. This is just part of a purple patch which has now seen the Green Machine winning eight of the last 12 league matches and losing one. And buoyed by a four-match winning streak in the last few weeks, assistant coach Fungai Tostao Kwashi was upbeat ahead of the trip to Mandava.

“It’s going to be a tough contest against FC Platinum. They are a good team coached by a legend of Zimbabwean football Norman Mapeza. They have been doing well for the past seasons. We have put behind us the fact that we beat them in the first game. It’s going to be a new ball game altogether and it’s not going to be easy playing them at Mandava. They are fighting for the championship, they are highly-motivated. Plus, we also beat them in the last encounter so they would want to put one over us. So, it’s going to be another tough battle.

“In fact, all the games that we are left with are going to be hard but we are prepared for it. We have to be resilient,” said Kwashi. CAPS United have a game in hand and nine to go to the finishing line.

And considering the inconsistency by the top four, there is every reason to believe they could be back in the championship race if they maintain their imperious form. Second-placed Ngezi Platinum were the only team to win during mid-week but they could only take their points tally to 52, one behind log leaders Dynamos who were held 1-1 by Shabanie Mine at Maglas yesterday.

FC Platinum also featured in a share of the spoils in a goalless draw with Yadah while Chicken Inn dropped into fourth place on 51 points following the defeat to CAPS United. Makepekepe have now amassed 41 points. They dislodged ZPC Kariba into fifth place after Sunday Chidzambwa’s men were beaten 0-2 by Ngezi Platinum at their Nyamhunga home ground.

“The Champions League took its toll, obviously, because there is a lot of travelling involved. We had to go to Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria and these are long distances. It was part of the season, though,’’ said Kwashi.

“When you play Champions League football you have to expect that. So it’s not good to give excuses. What we have to do now is to be strong and keep on having faith in God because He has been doing miracles for us. As things stand, all things are possible. I am very happy to be working with such a great bunch of people at CAPS United. These guys are self-motivated and they are keen to get positive results always. At the end of the day we are grateful for the wins and we look forward to the next game. I believe it’s going to be tough again. There are no easy games at this business end of the season. But all we are doing is taking it one step at a time and we go up the ladder,” said Kwashi.

Fixtures

Tomorrow

Black Rhinos v How Mine (Rufaro), FC Platinum v CAPS Utd (Mandava), Ngezi Platinum Stars v Tsholotsho (Baobab)

Sunday

Hwange v Bulawayo City (Colliery), Chapungu v ZPC Kariba (Ascot), Triangle v Yadah (Gibbo), Dynamos v Harare City (Rufaro), Chicken Inn v Highlanders (Barbourfields), Bantu Rovers v Shabanie Mine (Luveve)