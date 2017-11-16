CAPS sink Yadah

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

CAPS United . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (1) 1

Yadah . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

GOLDEN boot favourite Dominic Chungwa yesterday compounded Yadah’s fight for survival in this year’s Castle Lager Premiership with a solitary goal that sunk the newboys in a lukewarm match at the National Sports Stadium. Chungwa, who is pushing towards the 20-goal mark, punished Yadah for their defensive blunders when he bundled home a low cross by skipper Hardlife Zvirekwi from the right flank just nine minutes into the game.

The forward has now taken his tally to 16 goals, four ahead of nearest rival Lot Chiunga of Black Rhinos who has 12 with two games remaining in the season. Although the defending champions are now officially out of the title chase, the Green Machine held on resolutely for maximum points yesterday to keep alive their slender hopes of gate-crashing into the top four.

On the other end Yadah remained trapped in the relegation mix with 37 points, just two away from the drop zone. The new boys are not yet safe from the chop and would need at least one win in the last two matches against Highlanders and fellow relegation candidates Shabanie Mine. However, Yadah coach Thomas Ruzive said the newboys are still confident of surviving the chop. They have 37 points from 33 outings.

“Of course every coach wants to win but this is football. There are three results to be expected so we should accept the result that has come our way. But for the next two games, I think we need to convert the determination and the zeal to win because time is not on our side. We have to fight to the last game. I am confident we are going to survive. We will work very hard to survive relegations.

“Today we played very well. In the second half we dominated play. It’s only that the defence went to sleep but it’s still game on. There are still two games to play,” said Ruzive. Yadah could have lost by a bigger margin yesterday but they were saved by the upright when goalkeeper Samuel Mafukidze took a knock and fumbled an aerial ball in the 73rd minute. The defenders rushed to clear the danger as Mafukidze lay motionless on the turf before he was stretchered off and replaced by Munyaradzi Zengeni.

The newboys however, twice had penalty appeals turned down as they desperately searched for an equaliser. But it was CAPS United who came close to scoring again in the 90th minute when John Zhuwawu sent in a low cross but substitute Crispen Machisi just missed the ball with a sliding effort at the back-post.

The Green Machine also lost Stephen Makatuka through injury as the defender was rushed to the hospital after he was caught with the boot on his front teeth in a tussle with striker Moses Demera.Makepekepe assistant coach Fungai Kwashi said Yadah, who are now facing an anxious finish to the season, should not expect freebies from their opponents.

“Unfortunately at CAPS United we don’t give handouts, we don’t give freebies. If you want to beat us you have to work hard for the win. Also for Fair Play and for sportsmanship it’s always good for any club to give 100 percent and that’s what we did. We are professionals at CAPS United so at the end of the day it’s all about the team. Credit to the whole team they deserve what they are getting,” said Kwashi.

Teams:

CAPS Utd: P Chigumba, K. Nyamupfukudza, G. Goriyati, C. Munzabwa, S. Makatuka (Z. Bizeki, 60th minute), D. Chafa, M. Muchenje (C. Kamhapa, 60th minute), H. Zvirekwi, P. Bamusi, J. Zhuwawu, D. Chungwa (C. Machisi, 73rd minute)

Yadah: S. Mafukidze, M. Nyenye, A. Makopa, D. Dauda, B. Mapfumo, W. Kamudyariwa, L. Mavunga (M. Makopa, 66th minute), M. Musiyakuvi, M. Demera, M. Chiwara (L. Murape, 48th minute), W. Kalongonda