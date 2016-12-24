CAPS players confident ahead of CL

Paul Mundandi Sports Reporter

CAPS United players are so confident ahead of their return to the Champions League and are already looking beyond their preliminary round tie against Lesotho outfit Lioli.

The Green Machine are instead relishing the opportunity of a high profile showdown against Congolese champions TP Mazembe.

Big goalkeeper Edmore Sibanda who starred for CAPS United in the 2009 Confederation Cup when Makepekepe last featured in continental football even quipped that he would have wanted a date against reigning African champions Mamelodi Sundows in the earlier rounds.

According to the draw conducted by the Confederation of African Football in Cairo on Monday, CAPS United will be away in Lesotho for the first leg scheduled for the weekend of February 10-12 before hosting Lioli at the National Sports Stadium the following week.

Makepekepe are aiming for at least the group stages of the tournament.

“This is what I expected. We were unfortunate to have been drawn against Lioli in the preliminary because I wanted to play against Sundowns and finish them off in the first round.

“We are the best team in Zimbabwe and we have to play against the best

“We must not expect easy draws because we are playing against the best teams in Africa. Champions League is for the Champions

“If we did not want to play against the biggest teams in Africa then we should have allowed FC Platinum to win the league title. There is nothing fascinating about playing TP Mazembe because they will be fielding eleven players just like us,’ said Sibanda. Sibanda was part of the squad that played in the 2009 Confederation Cup with Lloyd Chitemwbe as coach.

That team also included Tafadzwa Rusike, Gilbert Mapemba, Oscar Machapa, Lionel Mtizwa, Method Mwanjali and Nyasha Mushekwi who were later grabbed by South African clubs.

Sibanda also insisted he was committed to helping CAPS United in 2017 and dismissed rumours that he might be leaving the club.

“I will be at CAPS United next season. A lot of rumours has been flying but the truth is our team is intact and raring to go and play in the Champions league

“We are united at CAPS and it is my wish that one of the strongest players in the team Muchambo (Jorum) and myself will play a pivotal role in the team. I am behind my fellow goalkeeper because he is very hard working and with him we can go places,’ added Sibanda.

Warriors defender and club Player of the Year Hardlife Zvirekwi was also happy with the draw.

“We are in the champion’s league to compete and not to add numbers. We have to fight for honours and I just want to remind fans that football is played in the pitch

“It’s not about how rich a club is because success in not bought and hard work pays

“Playing against TP Mazembe is motivating. Every player would like to feature against such a team and perform very well. These are the type of games were one can make his name

“We must shine .I just want to remind people that football is played on the pitch. It’s a game I will be expected to lead no matter from what platform. Even if CAPS United is playing against a team from the rural areas I will be expected to lead” said Zvirekwi

Veteran striker and Golden Boot award winner Leonard Tsipa said he is already training for the Champions League

“I am already going to the gym in the morning and in the afternoon I will be having my road run. I want to maintain shape.

“We have to concentrate and work hard and we need a victory in Lesotho

“TP Mazembe might have the records but records are meant to be broken. Football is the same and it is full of surprises’ believe in the technical team led by our coach and the hard work from fellow players.